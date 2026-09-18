Politics donald trump fema US

Trump threatened to withhold relief funding if Magas don’t win the midterms in case you’re wondering how democracy in America is holding up

Saul Hutson. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Right after he told them their home state was the worst in the nation, Donald Trump followed that gem up with a joke about withholding disaster relief funds.

The President was in North Carolina desperately stumping for his Maga candidates ahead of the midterms when he mentioned that if Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley doesn’t win in November, he would withhold FEMA funds.

Some might consider it in poor taste to joke about hurricane relief to a state still dealing with the aftereffects of a historically dangerous Hurricane Helene two years ago.

Others… probably thought it was a good idea to vote for Donald Trump a third time.

See for yourself.

Yeesh. Twitter was not in the mood to laugh at Trump’s distinct brand of humor.

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