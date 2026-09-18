Trump threatened to withhold relief funding if Magas don’t win the midterms in case you’re wondering how democracy in America is holding up

Politics donald trump fema US

Right after he told them their home state was the worst in the nation, Donald Trump followed that gem up with a joke about withholding disaster relief funds.

The President was in North Carolina desperately stumping for his Maga candidates ahead of the midterms when he mentioned that if Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley doesn’t win in November, he would withhold FEMA funds.

Some might consider it in poor taste to joke about hurricane relief to a state still dealing with the aftereffects of a historically dangerous Hurricane Helene two years ago.

Others… probably thought it was a good idea to vote for Donald Trump a third time.

See for yourself.

Trump: “We spent more than $2 billion in FEMA funding. You’re waiting for some additional funding. I’m gonna get that to you. Now if Michael loses, I’m not sending it.” Crowd: *groans* pic.twitter.com/RdZBi1qLfq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

Yeesh. Twitter was not in the mood to laugh at Trump’s distinct brand of humor.

1.

This is SICK! Donald Trump is threatening to hold disaster relief hostage based on how people vote. This UN-AMERICAN PRESIDENCY ENDS on November 3rd. https://t.co/lTHJCyEzT7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2026

2.

Literally what he got impeached for the first time: withholding aid in order to extort people into helping him politically https://t.co/j0sfOnYYsp — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 17, 2026

3.

Playing with peoples’ lives who need help recovering from a natural disaster. That’s true compassion on display from Dr. Jesus Ballroom. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) September 17, 2026

4.

He is not in fact, “only kidding.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 17, 2026

5.

It’s not extortion if you say “I’m kidding” afterwards, folks pic.twitter.com/pJndi1cB5q — PDX’er (@pdxer25) September 17, 2026

6.

Totally normal to bribe and threaten people that are waiting for disaster relief money smh https://t.co/O5KnAXwEs8 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 17, 2026

7.