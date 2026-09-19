Entertainment ed sheeran the US

Of all the hits on Ed Sheeran this week, nothing can beat this devastatingly funny 15-second takedown by a woman living with cerebral palsy

Michael White. Updated September 19th, 2026

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Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been at the centre of a public relations calamity for most of this week.

It started when Sheeran caved to corporate pressure to fire singer Macklemore from the support slot on Sheeran’s US stadium tour – because Macklemore said ‘Free Palestine’ during his set at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The backlash against Sheeran was swift and brutal – with people accusing pop’s ‘Mr Nice Guy’ of cowardice and “both sides-ing” what many see to be a genocide in Gaza.

And just when things looked like they couldn’t get worse for Ed, out comes this numpty to support him.

Amidst the serious discussion about censorship and free speech, there have also been many jokes and memes about the debacle.

But perhaps there has been no more brutal a burn than this by writer and cerebral palsy campaigner Erin Tatum.

She says:

“I just wanted to take a moment to welcome Ed Sheeran to the disability community. My back is full of metal, so I too know exactly what it feels like when your spine doesn’t work like it used to before. Free Palestine.”

Erin’s 15-second video has gone crazy viral all over social media.

Great work Erin!