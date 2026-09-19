Of all the hits on Ed Sheeran this week, nothing can beat this devastatingly funny 15-second takedown by a woman living with cerebral palsy

Entertainment ed sheeran the US

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been at the centre of a public relations calamity for most of this week.

It started when Sheeran caved to corporate pressure to fire singer Macklemore from the support slot on Sheeran’s US stadium tour – because Macklemore said ‘Free Palestine’ during his set at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The backlash against Sheeran was swift and brutal – with people accusing pop’s ‘Mr Nice Guy’ of cowardice and “both sides-ing” what many see to be a genocide in Gaza.

The Ed Sheeran debacle underlines a great truth. Every evil in history is made possible by those who stay silent, not just those who cheer it on. https://t.co/UqYh1OcKBu — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 18, 2026

Rosie O’Donnell on Ed Sheeran: “You’re worried about your career and some money you might lose and babies are being shot in the head and we know about it and we’re doing nothing? Don’t you remember when you learned about the Holocaust and those people in Germany, why the fuck… pic.twitter.com/PPOlW4i3o5 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 17, 2026

Ed Sheeran Philadelphia Tickets Slashed By Nearly 50% Following Macklemore ‘Free Palestine’ Controversyhttps://t.co/uFipNVImle pic.twitter.com/YDIYDpb6DJ — Forbes (@Forbes) September 18, 2026

Ed "I don't take sides and do politics" Sheeran. pic.twitter.com/zjekMeoWfO — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 14, 2026

Irish radio station Classic Hits Radio has dropped Ed Shereens music after feedback from its listeners pic.twitter.com/j0I5fDhUuT — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 17, 2026

Billy Bragg on BBC News at Ten, "Ed Sheeran should cancel his tour. Billionaire owners of football stadiums can't decide what people can or can't say on stage" Billy Bragg is right to raise the bigger principle here. If artists can be removed from a tour or disciplined for… pic.twitter.com/lTAt0wb6An — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 16, 2026

Ed Sheeran couldn't have fucked up more if he tried. https://t.co/0Agzbi19zL — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) September 16, 2026

And just when things looked like they couldn’t get worse for Ed, out comes this numpty to support him.

Tommy Robinson comes out in support for Ed Sheeran in career low for singerhttps://t.co/3FziZGoD3u — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) September 17, 2026

Amidst the serious discussion about censorship and free speech, there have also been many jokes and memes about the debacle.

Pink, Netenyahu and Gal Gadot at the Ed Sheeran Tour pic.twitter.com/83GY63o1Nc — Kuba Swift (@kubaswift) September 15, 2026

shoulda known Ed Sheeran was evil when I learned his wife worked at Deloitte. Imagine having an insanely rich husband and choosing to go to work at Deloitte every day — suz (@suzwhoever) September 16, 2026

Ed Sheeran sings Shape of You (Apolitical Version) pic.twitter.com/sxYjxU2wBq — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) September 16, 2026

But perhaps there has been no more brutal a burn than this by writer and cerebral palsy campaigner Erin Tatum.

Ed Sheeran is getting cooked by literally everyone pic.twitter.com/hX2vG2YM3S — OrangeMaxxing FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) September 16, 2026

She says:

“I just wanted to take a moment to welcome Ed Sheeran to the disability community. My back is full of metal, so I too know exactly what it feels like when your spine doesn’t work like it used to before. Free Palestine.”

Erin’s 15-second video has gone crazy viral all over social media.

If I was Ed Sheeran I’d go into hiding at this point This video’s already got almost 600k likes in 7 hours on TikTok 😂 pic.twitter.com/vWvxLgG0sH — Tara (@taraisredacted) September 17, 2026

I think this woman just won the internet today. Brilliant https://t.co/sz7ZNsOt36 — Anonymoose cow (@wantonwrangler) September 17, 2026

Omg she finished off Ed Sheeran. https://t.co/CDsEddXZEG — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) September 17, 2026

Great work Erin!