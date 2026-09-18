People have been sharing the most unfortunate and downright wrong nicknames someone ended up with – 21 absolute head-shakers

Life r/AskReddit

Being given a nickname is usually a gesture of affection. It means you’re well known enough in a group to warrant a special tag.

However, it often turns out that the more esteem you are held in by your friends, the worse the nickname will be.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after _voidwanderer asked this:

What’s the worst/most unfortunate nickname you’ve heard/received?

Lots of people chipped in with examples would make your toes curl if they were bestowed on you. Check these out…

1.

‘My father had a teacher in the 80s who’s name was Richard Licker. Take a wild guess and go from there.’

–B_O_A_H

2.

‘Knew a guy who got the nickname S.D.A. Stood for ‘Super Dumb Ass’.’

–MrMojoFomo

3.

‘ I believe I have the worst nickname and have retained it amongst friends and family for over 30 years. My name is Daniel John… in the mid 80s, there was a very constant and popular TV commercial for ‘Dijon Grey Poupon Mustard’. My older brother called me ‘D-John’ and very quickly, my nickname was ‘Mustard’.

A decade goes by and I’m a freshman in High School marching band. One Friday, at a pep-rally in our school’s gymnasium, another friend sees me from across the grand room and yells, “Hey Mus-Turd”. As it was loud in there, my surrounding musicians ask, “Did he just call you Turd”?

Now I’m 47 and still, to this day, my brother and some select friends still call me ‘Turd’.’

–zythum3000

4.

‘My name is Claudia. Had a friend who called me Chlamydia.’

–lazorishchak

5.

‘My nickname became BDiddy for a long time in high school, then now, my friends called me Diddy. I always hated it, and they keep using it. I tell them I don’t like it and I get told I have to reclaim it.’

–BasiliskTamer

6.

‘In 7th grade, I had a body wave à la Jon Bon Jovi circa 1986. I was an underweight girl with braces. When I got on the bus, 3 mean boys would chant “Chew-y! Chew-y! Chew-y!” as in Chewbacca.

‘But… at my 10 year high school reunion, I went up to the worst of these 3 boys, and I told him what a jerk was to me. He was surprisingly kind and said that I am not the first person to say that to him tonight. I’m glad he grew out of his mean phase!’

–Antique-Salad-9249

7.

‘I heard a mom calling her toddler Poopy. In public. Loudly.’

–Own-Object-6696

8.

‘I passed out drunk in the middle of a four lane major road in my town and that earned me the nickname “speed bump”. It was over 25 years ago so the reputation has passed haha.’

–drinkslinger1974

9.

‘Slug, because he was always late.’

–Coopers_Leash

10.

‘We had to pick Spanish names in my freshman Spanish class, I thought Ignacio sounded cool. Turns out the nickname was Nacho, and I was called Nacho for the entirety of high school.’

–BVRPLZR_

11.

‘Had an acquaintance that worked at a deli, one of his coworkers lost a finger to the slicer. They called her “Patty Nine-fingers”.’

–shackleford224

12.

‘I have a long German last name with a couple of silent letters including a silent G at the beginning. Grade school kids couldn’t pronounce it so they shortened it to “Gnads” and it was a constant chant of “Go Gnads!” during any sporting event through HS and college.

‘My father always told me that if someone gives you a nickname, take it because it means they like you. So there’s that.’

–RipVanW75