Donald Trump’s been wondering if he’d rather be killed by a shark or electric shock and we’re going to need a bigger boat for all of these hysterical clap backs

Politics donald trump sharks US

Never admit weakness. Always attack. It’s the Donald Trump approach.

Unfortunately for him, the only thing he is not afraid of (talking in public) has revealed his deepest fears (sharks and… batteries?)

The President was speaking at a White House Rose Garden dinner yesterday in front of a group of outdoorsmen when the subject of sharks came up. Or, he brought them up. Completely out of nowhere, actually.

Really it was just another opportunity for Trump to dust off one of his classic hypotheticals: would it be better to die from a shark attack or get electrocuted?

Trump: I’m in an electric boat and I see it going down and the water’s pouring in, so I know I’m going to be electrocuted, but 5 yards away there are sharks. Do I take the electrocution or do I go swimming with the sharks, and you know what my answer was? I’ll take the… pic.twitter.com/IeFwF9ps4N — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2026

Everyone at the event just sat there and listened to the leader of the free(ish) world blather on for over a minute about the type of question a kindergartener asks when they’re bored in the back seat during a six hour road trip.

This is the state of America right now. Twitter was terrified.

1.

I’m not a doctor. But if this were my father, I would take it as a sign of a serious problem. I accompanied my father for an evaluation when he was 94 and more lucid than this. https://t.co/hCsjKi2Wd2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2026

2.

It’s confirmed, Trump is absolutely insane. From the Rose Garden this evening. pic.twitter.com/cbND5jIaTE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 18, 2026

3.

It’s hilarious he thinks batteries in the ocean would electrocute anyone. He is the dumbest president ever. — Gig – The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 17, 2026

4.

Gramps is back on the electric boat and the sharks dilemma, my god. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) September 17, 2026

5.

Is he really this dumb? I need to stop saying that… — (@ChidiNwatu) September 17, 2026

6.

He’s literally told this inane story 500 times over the last 10 years. Donnie Dementia needs new material. https://t.co/0k8o0u99hc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2026

7.