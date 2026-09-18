Politics donald trump sharks US

Donald Trump’s been wondering if he’d rather be killed by a shark or electric shock and we’re going to need a bigger boat for all of these hysterical clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated September 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Never admit weakness. Always attack. It’s the Donald Trump approach.

Unfortunately for him, the only thing he is not afraid of (talking in public) has revealed his deepest fears (sharks and… batteries?)

The President was speaking at a White House Rose Garden dinner yesterday in front of a group of outdoorsmen when the subject of sharks came up. Or, he brought them up. Completely out of nowhere, actually.

Really it was just another opportunity for Trump to dust off one of his classic hypotheticals: would it be better to die from a shark attack or get electrocuted?

Everyone at the event just sat there and listened to the leader of the free(ish) world blather on for over a minute about the type of question a kindergartener asks when they’re bored in the back seat during a six hour road trip.

This is the state of America right now. Twitter was terrified.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2