This Norwegian TV ad about how things don’t last as long as they used is both important and an absolute Scandi treat

Videos Adele Norway

Here’s public service broadcasting at its best, or something like it, and there’s not a phrase we’re often using on these pages.

It’s a Norwegian TV ad about how things don’t last as long as they used to, and it manages to have both a very important message and be an absolutely fabulous watch, both at the same time.

Run VT!

New ad by the Norwegian Consumer Council about the declining lifespan of products. pic.twitter.com/VVNPitfDkv — Joakim 🌹🇳🇴🇪🇺 (@joakial_) September 16, 2026

Blooming brilliant, that.

And these people all thought so too.

1.

Really smart, and human, and sweet. It is so nice to meet humanity online, where it is almost entirely extinct https://t.co/EBiN8IkZng — Alon Mizrahi (@alon_mizrahi) September 16, 2026

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I like the passive-aggressive quality of Norwegian English. — 🇩🇪 Roland09 (@Roland09191) September 16, 2026

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i love how they always find such a fascinating way to talk about serious things — Real Person (@CactusCatLord) September 16, 2026

7.

Death and Enshitification Romance. https://t.co/D4N5ZletIe — Kathleen Tyson (@Kathleen_Tyson_) September 17, 2026

8.

I know that my gran used the same iron, same vacuum cleaner, same fridge and same stove ever since she got married. Laundry machine she had to buy twice. She was 83 when she died. Fridge still works. — Jelena (@JekiCarica) September 17, 2026

9.

This ad is genius cause it’s also true. I remember reading Outliers where it talked about the lightbulb. It was designed to last forever and it did. Then they realized once people bought one, they never had to buy more. So they made them to burn out! https://t.co/mH9oCzWOJw — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) September 17, 2026

To conclude …

Can’t believe I watched a 3 min ad…it’s actually informative. — Marrokk 🐺 🛡️🐐 (@marrokk_knight) September 17, 2026

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Source @joakial_