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This Norwegian TV ad about how things don’t last as long as they used is both important and an absolute Scandi treat

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Here’s public service broadcasting at its best, or something like it, and there’s not a phrase we’re often using on these pages.

It’s a Norwegian TV ad about how things don’t last as long as they used to, and it manages to have both a very important message and be an absolutely fabulous watch, both at the same time.

Run VT!

Blooming brilliant, that.

And these people all thought so too.

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To conclude …

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Source @joakial_