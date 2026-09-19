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Mark Carney made fun of Trump’s hand gestures during a speech, and the response shows just how much the world is laughing at the US right now

Michael White. Updated September 19th, 2026

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It has been a big week for Canadian PM Mark Carney.

He delivered a rousing speech to the European Parliament, and Canada has been invited to be as “associate state” of the EU.

Carney capped off his strong week by making another dig at Donald Trump during a speech to Liberal MPs announcing a $70 billion clean-energy investment across Newfoundland, Labrador and Quebec.

The PM described the project as the equivalent of 18 Hoover Dams, and then used Trump-like gestures and facial expressions. The room broke into laughter.

And people online loved the mocking of Trump’s signature style too.

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