Mark Carney made fun of Trump’s hand gestures during a speech, and the response shows just how much the world is laughing at the US right now

News canada donald trump mark carney

It has been a big week for Canadian PM Mark Carney.

He delivered a rousing speech to the European Parliament, and Canada has been invited to be as “associate state” of the EU.

Carney capped off his strong week by making another dig at Donald Trump during a speech to Liberal MPs announcing a $70 billion clean-energy investment across Newfoundland, Labrador and Quebec.

Mark Carney does Trump's accordion hands pic.twitter.com/bkGLeek8zp — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) September 18, 2026

The PM described the project as the equivalent of 18 Hoover Dams, and then used Trump-like gestures and facial expressions. The room broke into laughter.

And people online loved the mocking of Trump’s signature style too.

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They're literally laughing at him https://t.co/SF0mVVNMqR — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 18, 2026

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The whole world is laughing at us. https://t.co/Q5GSzcmVQL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2026

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Damn this is so fucking beautiful. Our Prime Minister trolling Donald Trump. Give me more!!!👏👏👏🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/zBfVyh2LwP — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) September 18, 2026

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What a fucking rockstar eh? https://t.co/tm0DSTraJC — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 19, 2026

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Across the world, Trump is the punchline to a global joke. https://t.co/YzanpBHxHV — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) September 18, 2026

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JFC this is funny. Sure it might piss off the Orange fool, but he's already melting down. Canadians don't have many fcuks left to give. https://t.co/CKRgKgNsrD — Real Mike 🇨🇦🇺🇦 Fake Ezzie (@fakeezzie) September 18, 2026

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Part of the reason Carney is so popular is that Canadians are not very different from Americans. They want somebody who they find entertaining, they care much less about substance. And right now he’s the perfect mix of charming and seemingly competent. Canadians eat that shit up. https://t.co/6tmbuF6VF2 — davide🚩🔻 (@criticofpolecon) September 19, 2026

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its so fucking crazy how actually charismatic he is for a fucking former central banker, and tbf a pretty boring orator https://t.co/WlyAjg35z9 — vik (@vikbutserious) September 19, 2026

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Mark Carney just made fun of Donald Trump’s accordion hands multiple times, to the laughter of the Media in Canada. I hope Trump doesn’t bomb Canada now. pic.twitter.com/BGqKMAD9D3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 18, 2026

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