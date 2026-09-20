‘SNL UK’ went in hard on Ed Sheeran and Robert Kraft, and the 2-minute segment ends with a brutally funny Sheeran dig for the ages

Entertainment ed sheeran SNL the UK

Ed Sheeran, it’s probably fair to say, has had better weeks.

And as his US tour continued on Saturday night, Sheeran tried to address the controversy with a carefully scripted speech – which might have made things worse.

Ed Sheeran addresses the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from his tour and says, “What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable.” “Before I play some songs tonight, I hope it’s okay if I say a few words about this last week,” Sheeran said at the top of… pic.twitter.com/ZhtujolkKK — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2026

And at around the same time, Saturday Night Live UK addressed the Sheeran fiasco too in its Weekend Update. And, hooboy, did they not hold back.

The view from there: SNL UK's "Weekend Update" tackles Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's U.S. tour. pic.twitter.com/pA12JaHaKs — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 19, 2026

Hosts Ania Magliano and Paddy Young let rip, with the most brutal commentary saved for the very end of the segment. They said:

“This week the Israel Palestine conflict just got serious. That’s right. Ed Sheeran’s US tour is under threat.

Sheeran’s support act Macklemore was dropped after saying ‘Free Palestine’ on stage. Will Sheeran have to cancel the

tour? There’s a very real risk that he won’t. Genuinely though, this crisis is the worst thing that has happened to Ed Sheeran fans since their head injury. Good guy with bad music, Macklemore, was dropped at the insistence of pro-Israel billionaire Robert Craft. 85-year-old Craft, seen here picking a coffin, has released his own statement on the Israel Palestine conflict, saying, quote, “Our goal is to work together to build bridges.” Oh, Robert, it’s going to break your heart when you find out who’s bombing those. Wealthy corpse-maxer Robert Craft has a checkered pass after being charged with soliciting prostitution in 2019. He appointed one of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers to his legal team. But not wanting to be associated with the evil dead guy, Epstein had himself killed. To his credit, Sheeran, seen here looking at both sides of the issue, has been a longstanding supporter of Ukraine. Say what you want about Ed, but he’s always been a passionate advocate of causes that are allowed.”

Here’s some of the response to the clip.

1.

“A passionate advocate for causes that are allowed.” — True Opinion (@True0pinion) September 20, 2026

2.

“ Sheeran, seen here looking at both sides of the issue” Holy fuck lmfaooooo ☠️ — (@whoisbreyer) September 20, 2026

3.

“Ed Sheeran has been a long standing supporter of Ukraine. Say what you want about Ed but he’s always been a passionate advocate of causes that are allowed.”

holy fucking shit. https://t.co/P3JQ0rF5lo — ُ sushi ibushi (@svhibe) September 20, 2026

4.

Calling Robert Kraft a wealthy corpsemaxxer that "builds bridges" only so the IDF can bomb them goes harder than anything the media over here is putting out https://t.co/RUe7Nix8XB — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) September 20, 2026

5.

The joke about Ed Sheeran’s eyes was so good it made me mad. https://t.co/fTFlId9kmV — Matt Lieb?? (@mattlieb) September 20, 2026

6.

lol SNL USA take note https://t.co/I4dCoDXpEU — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 20, 2026

7.

this is making me realize that the problem with snl us is the fact that half the cast wants to be celebrities themselves https://t.co/Vqffo5kvWY — p. (@sixinchbeys) September 20, 2026

8.

I’m a known hater of the “Seen Here” jokes from both iterations of the show but even I have to admit that Paddy really knocks a grand slam with this one. https://t.co/dqdM4GH1wm — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) September 20, 2026

9.

Why can't American late night have this bite? I feel like we're over here putting on Groucho Marx glasses and somehow still get canceled by billionaires. https://t.co/1b0ekKpUaK — Francesca Fiorentini (@franifio) September 20, 2026

10.

“Seen here looking at both sides of the issue” is incredible https://t.co/AMbJsn2nzL — Rhi (@Rhir0gue) September 20, 2026

11.

SNL US would have done "here to comment is Ed Sheeran" and had a character interview — Connor (@connor__peters) September 20, 2026

12.