Entertainment ed sheeran SNL the UK

‘SNL UK’ went in hard on Ed Sheeran and Robert Kraft, and the 2-minute segment ends with a brutally funny Sheeran dig for the ages

Michael White. Updated September 20th, 2026

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Ed Sheeran, it’s probably fair to say, has had better weeks.

And as his US tour continued on Saturday night, Sheeran tried to address the controversy with a carefully scripted speech – which might have made things worse.

And at around the same time, Saturday Night Live UK addressed the Sheeran fiasco too in its Weekend Update. And, hooboy, did they not hold back.

Hosts Ania Magliano and Paddy Young let rip, with the most brutal commentary saved for the very end of the segment. They said:

“This week the Israel Palestine conflict just got serious. That’s right. Ed Sheeran’s US tour is under threat.
Sheeran’s support act Macklemore was dropped after saying ‘Free Palestine’ on stage. Will Sheeran have to cancel the
tour? There’s a very real risk that he won’t.

Genuinely though, this crisis is the worst thing that has happened to Ed Sheeran fans since their head injury. Good guy with bad music, Macklemore, was dropped at the insistence of pro-Israel billionaire Robert Craft.

85-year-old Craft, seen here picking a coffin, has released his own statement on the Israel Palestine conflict, saying, quote, “Our goal is to work together to build bridges.” Oh, Robert, it’s going to break your heart when you find out who’s bombing those.

Wealthy corpse-maxer Robert Craft has a checkered pass after being charged with soliciting prostitution in 2019. He appointed one of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers to his legal team. But not wanting to be associated with the evil dead guy, Epstein had himself killed.

To his credit, Sheeran, seen here looking at both sides of the issue, has been a longstanding supporter of Ukraine. Say what you want about Ed, but he’s always been a passionate advocate of causes that are allowed.”

Here’s some of the response to the clip.

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