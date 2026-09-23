People have been sharing their favourite little acts of British rebellion – 17 petty ways of fighting the power in the UK

Round Ups r/CasualUK

As a nation, Britain is known for its stiff upper lips and rigid class system. But while we may sound like a rule-abiding lot, we’re not adverse to putting the man in his place.

Unlike other countries though, we act out in small, petty ways that give us room for plausible deniability. This prompted CalDaly to investigate further by putting the following question to r/CasualUK:

‘Does anyone else like being a British deviant like using a Waitrose bag when you’re shopping at Lidl? Any other little British forms of rebelliousness you enjoy?’

These are the barely noticeable ways British people like to punch up…

1.

‘I’ve been known to eat an After Eight before 8 o’clock’

-Gratuitous_sax_

2.

‘I use Aldi bags when shopping in Waitrose.’

-uncertain_expert

3.

‘Pepsi bottle, a Coca-Cola glass, I don’t give a damn.’

-infinitedadness

4.

‘Sometimes, when I alight the train, I am not mindful of The Gap. It’s a ticking timebomb.’

-PerryAugustusTubby

5.

‘Walking the wrong way around a shop when there are slow people blocking the intended route of travel. I channel my inner salmon.’

-HealthyReq

6.

‘Not me, but I saw a bus driver not reciprocating a wave from another bus driver. ‘Very discombobulating to say the least.’

-RoyofBungay

7.

‘Buying and eating Yorkie bars as a young woman certainly felt rebellious given the “Not for Girls” advertising… but these days I am old enough to know that was probably the point lmao’

-Reccalovesdancing

8.

‘That divider that separates your shopping from the next person? ‘Instead of placing it horizontally behind your shopping on the belt, turn it so it’s 90 degrees and pointing at the shopper behind. ‘Such a tiny, yet irritating, thing. I do this when feeling exceptionally petty.’

-FryOneFatManic

9.