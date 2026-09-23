‘What’s the most British way to say “Absolutely not” without actually saying it?’ – 21 to file away for future use
It can be really difficult to say no, but the people who have mastered the art are the ones who don’t have to burn the candle at both ends, and don’t carry seething resentments towards everyone around them.
There are varying degrees of politeness, including some that are not even the slightest bit polite, but they get the message across – and that’s the most important thing.
English language course provider Dynalingua took to Threads to find out how British people say no, without saying no.
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The Brits stepped up. These were our favourites.
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