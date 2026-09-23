‘What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen someone turn into their whole personality?’ – 21 people who really need to get a life

Weird World r/AskReddit

Having a hobby or an interest is a good thing, right? It distracts us from the grind of work and gives us something to think about aside from paying the bills or the world generally going to hell in a handcart.

Absolutely, until someone gets so consumed by something that it becomes the only part of their identity.

Over on the AskReddit page, PoutieCharmm posed this question…

‘What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen someone turn into their whole personality? ‘Sometimes a hobby, opinion, lifestyle, or obsession goes way beyond being just one part of someone’s life. What’s the most extreme example you’ve seen?

Lots of folks chipped in with the passions they’ve witnessed people take way too far, like these…

1.

‘I went on a date once and he showed up driving a Mercedes with a Mercedes baseball cap and jacket. When he went into the restaurant, he took the cap off and put on a Mercedes beanie. I couldn’t believe it!’

–Nearby_Interaction75

2.

‘The Night Before Christmas.’

–newdchipmonk

3.

‘I don’t think I quite qualify since I don’t actually have all the free time to do it. But I now completely understand how someone can get OBSESSED with lifting weights and the gym in general.

‘I started lifting a couple of years ago and the holistic change my body went through was addictive. My ADHD all but vanished, I got sick less, my asthma wained, I was less reactive (in a positive way), my skin cleared up. It’s nuts.’

–Separate_Delivery724

4.

‘Wives who make their husbands jobs their whole personality.

‘Blue collar is guilty of this with military, lineman, firefighter, etc. wives and then on the other end doctor’s wives or the wives of executives.’

–ANON648395

5.

‘Maybe not the strangest ever but… Disney adults.

‘The kind who go to Disney every year, go on the cruises, get the signatures for every character every time, and wears nothing but Disney t shirts the other 364 days of the year. The kind to propose at and get married at the park.’

–PossibilityInside695

6.

‘Pickleball is the Taylor Swift of sports.’

–Mundane-Librarian-26

7.

‘Corporate culture / LinkedIn.’

–kyotomilkshake

8.

‘Taylor Swift. Both positive and negative ends of the spectrum too. Go look at some of the hate subs and it’s just as obsessive.’

–Dr_Quadropod

9.

‘A high school friend got obsessed with Japan even before visiting the country. He learnt the language, culture, food, he read manga etc. I lost contact more than a decade ago but the last thing I knew he was dating a Japanese girl.’

–ChaiLater

10.

‘Being unvaccinated. Those guys, or those that are left, really like to grandstand.’

–aKirkeskov

11.

‘Maga. It’s so unbelievable that any sane person could support Trump that I feel like I’m being trolled by a large percentage of the American population.’

–Flashy-Tone-3450

12.

‘The fact that they ride a bike.’

–DatabaseFickle9306