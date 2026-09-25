Politics far right

This Daniel Thomas supporter made an unfortunate schoolboy error and the more we watch the funnier it gets

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2026

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You’ll know about Daniel Thomas – or Danny Tommo to the hard of thinking – the far-right activist who’s been charged over the alleged slashing of a dinghy in the English Channel.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to criminal damage, and also not guilty to a separate charge of failing to dispose his PIN to his phone, and will be back in court next week.

We mention him because he’s got more than a few supporters out there, many of them with a penchant for balaclavas.

Except this one didn’t quite do the job for reasons which will surely be obvious.

But just in case not, here is the estimable @supertanskiii to tell you (and him).

‘You’re supposed to actually cut a mouth hole in a balaclava, you muffley fuckwit.’

And these people surely said it best.

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And finally …

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @supertanskiii