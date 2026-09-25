This Daniel Thomas supporter made an unfortunate schoolboy error and the more we watch the funnier it gets

Politics far right

You’ll know about Daniel Thomas – or Danny Tommo to the hard of thinking – the far-right activist who’s been charged over the alleged slashing of a dinghy in the English Channel.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to criminal damage, and also not guilty to a separate charge of failing to dispose his PIN to his phone, and will be back in court next week.

We mention him because he’s got more than a few supporters out there, many of them with a penchant for balaclavas.

Except this one didn’t quite do the job for reasons which will surely be obvious.

You’re supposed to actually cut a mouth hole in a balaclava, you muffley noncebonneted fuckwit. pic.twitter.com/2lLwpVIAYg — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 24, 2026

But just in case not, here is the estimable @supertanskiii to tell you (and him).

‘You’re supposed to actually cut a mouth hole in a balaclava, you muffley fuckwit.’

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Bloke looks like an overcooked aubergine trying to order a Greggs pasty through a letterbox.

The “master race” defeated by a piece of cheap polyester. You couldn’t make them look more pathetic if you tried — (@LeedsLeftWing) September 24, 2026

2.

Suffocation is a distinct possibility — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) September 24, 2026

3.

Has he cut holes in a sock? They cannot possibly know how ridiculous they look and sound. Morons. https://t.co/NhmCasLG27 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 24, 2026

4.

That’s not a balaclava, it’s his mum’s knickers — Marc (@marcadderley) September 24, 2026

5.

He’s got balaclava underwear because he’s sensitive to the wool. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 24, 2026

6.

I think you’re being extremely unfair. It’s pretty obvious he wants to hide his identity due to his job at London Victoria Railway Station as a Public Address Announcer. — Polly’s Mum‍⬛ (@JanetIsabella_) September 24, 2026

7.

I didn’t know you could get underwear for balaclavas. https://t.co/TDf7De0lQu — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 24, 2026

8.

Cut a hole for your mouth, mate. I can’t hear you. https://t.co/sTFtf4T8HD — Georgi Siana (@SianaNache79742) September 25, 2026

9.

Its inside out as well Im sure the balaclava company didnt think they needed instructions. Also why cover your face with your own name on your twitter account, right above your vid — Justyn Davis (@JustynDavi10300) September 24, 2026

10.

“Just because they have removed one our leaders does not mean we can still stand up.” Guy doesn’t seem to be able to read very well… Guy has his balaclava on inside out… At a certain point you start to feel sorry for the vulernable people “Danny Tommo” manipulates. https://t.co/m57HFJ5Ujw — The Operations Room – Battle Map Animations (@The_Ops_Room) September 24, 2026

And finally …

READ MORE

Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @supertanskiii