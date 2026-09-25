This finger-pointing ‘patriot’ on Question Time prompted no end of comebacks but no-one said it better than the woman sitting next to him

Politics Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time – again! – where a finger-pointing ‘patriot’ prompted no end of comment with his entirely predictable views on people trying to come to this country on small boats and the balaclava-wearing protestors trying to stop them (and the RNLI volunteers from saving them).

He definitely watches GB News before he brushes his teeth. All he has is buzzwords. pic.twitter.com/YzoH5LPUU2 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 24, 2026

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine (not least from panellist Ash Sarker) …

He’s just parroting rhetoric. No substance, just noise dressed up as outrage. Embarrassing echo chamber. — (@craftymuvva) September 24, 2026

Tom Hardy is definitely playing this guy in the movie version. — Sam (@SamCKx) September 24, 2026

Seriously, what criteria did he have to meet to get on there. The fuck is going on — Tony Rivers (@TonyRivers1927) September 24, 2026

Pound to a penny his SM get found out that he is very much as he presents. The poor young women sat next to him, says it all in her posture. #bbcqt https://t.co/iMIcP3s0GH — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) September 24, 2026

He’s completely off his rocker — Fran (@FranS199) September 24, 2026

… but no-one said it better than the woman sat next to him (to his left, if you didn’t know that already).

She speaks for a country https://t.co/qRK9EikV8T — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 24, 2026

I think this young women knows what she finds a danger. See the worst of Cambridge got a ticket to #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/cliGP0FO1i — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) September 24, 2026

The young girl to his left speaks for everyone with an IQ above double digits, without saying a word! https://t.co/DmiYB8DhEs — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) September 25, 2026

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs