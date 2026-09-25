Politics Question Time

This finger-pointing ‘patriot’ on Question Time prompted no end of comebacks but no-one said it better than the woman sitting next to him

Poke Reporter. Updated September 25th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time – again! – where a finger-pointing ‘patriot’ prompted no end of comment with his entirely predictable views on people trying to come to this country on small boats and the balaclava-wearing protestors trying to stop them (and the RNLI volunteers from saving them).

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine (not least from panellist Ash Sarker)

… but no-one said it better than the woman sat next to him (to his left, if you didn’t know that already).

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs