Somebody asked about the things people do when WFH they would be ’embarrassed for your colleagues to find out about?’ – 21 frankly bizarre habits

Life r/AskUK

Since Covid and its associated lockdowns, working from home has become a completely normal thing to do for millions of people.

However, while the being at home bit is normal, it appears that the workers themselves are not, if the answers to this question from ButterscotchShake on the AskUK subreddit are anything to go by…

What weird WFH habit would you be embarrassed for your colleagues to find out about? A friend has secret nicknames and sometimes songs for all their colleagues and, when particularly stressed or anxious, walks around the house singing them between meetings. Absolute professional when in the office, you’d never know.

Yikes. Hold onto your hats for a glimpse into what is happening off screen with your online colleagues…

1.

‘My office looks great on camera but the rest of my house is a shit tip.’

–Wonderful_Affect_664

2.

‘The amount of Pepsi Max I get through in a day.’

–bgd_

3.

‘Work hard for the first 3 hours to get my numbers up to KPI and then game the rest of the day.’

–Odd-Leopard4388

4.

‘The room is full of noxious gasses all the time. It’s like walking by farmland in muck spreading season.’

–YchYFi

5.

‘I attended a legal hearing online in my pyjamas and slippers. I just put on a jumper.’

–Jeezoh001

6.

‘I will semi regularly lie face down on the floor in between meetings. Or sometimes, if it’s a large group call where I can have my camera off, during the meeting.’

–lurkerjade

7.

‘What I’m actually drinking in my “Tea Mug”.’

–Sustainable_Twat

8.

‘My frankly adorable comfy little purple knitted wool-lined slipper boots I get to wear (am a middle aged man with a fairly senior job).’

–Own_Counter_510

9.

‘The fact that I hide in safe places when doing tough Teams meetings – like sitting in a favourite comfortable seat, having a heated blanket on my seat, having a huge pile of sweets on my table to comfort me.

I’m a 50 year old corporate middle manager – when I’m at home, I conduct myself like a nervous child when no-one’s watching.’

–yearsofpractice

10.

‘Working from bed I guess? Everybody I mention it to says they’ve never done it. My first hour of work is always checking/running reports. A lot of the time I’ll just sit up in bed and do it then move to the desk afterwards.’

–TSW__

11.

‘Power naps. I use guided meditation for a 20 minute power nap a couple of times during the day. Breaks the day up and I come back refreshed. But I would not tell work that i go to sleep a couple of times a day.’

–Monkeyboogaloo

12.

‘I’ve mowed the lawn, ironed clothes or cooked a hot lunch or prepped for dinner while in many pointless meetings on the phone.’

–TheNotSpecialOne