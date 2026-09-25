Alison Moyet had the very best response for a weirdo Twitter account which appeared to suggest she’s actually a man

Celebrity ALISON MOYET comebacks

Alison Moyet isn’t just a brilliant singer with 40 years (and more) of fabulous songs behind her, she’s also rather good at this Twitter thing.

And this latest one is a classic case in point, after what can most kindly be described as a weirdo Twitter account appeared to suggest she was actually a man.

Or something like that anyway. We’ll be honest, it’s not entirely easy to tell.

Alison Moyet pic.twitter.com/vwxSVGZYM5 — The Son of Man (@TheSono71468392) September 23, 2026

And while there was no end of on-point responses …

Heya, just to say this is the fucking weirdest thing I’ve seen on here and that is an absolutely incredibly massively high bar to possibly clear — Bill (@CageFooName) September 24, 2026

May I suggest a better hobby, like playing in traffic? — Richard M 🇺🇦 (@Days_Are_Gone) September 24, 2026

There’s one knobend here, and it doesn’t belong to Alison Moyet… — Riddly (@RiddlywalkerB) September 24, 2026

… the best one – the very best one – surely went to Alison Moyet herself.

I love these. Haha! Proof positive I’m a geezer. That leg thing is brilliant! It’s called fat thighs, chump. Those knees are never going to be close neighbours. Specially not since I squeezed three babies out of my knob. https://t.co/4CoTGpeit8 — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 24, 2026

Boom.

I’ve screen shot this because I never want it to go away. It’s too brilliant. 😁 — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 24, 2026

Apparently Nigella Lawson is a bloke as well😆 — The Venerable Jeff of Bingen (@petrolemulsion) September 24, 2026

Obviously! — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 24, 2026

‘Specially not since I squeezed three babies out of my knob.’ 🤣. Love your attitude. An important antidote to rampant fuckwittery. — Yorkshire mongrel (@bereetwifolk) September 24, 2026

I’m fat. I’ve been fat for most of my life. And I’m okay with that. These people are pricks who have nothing better to do with their lives. — Indra J 💙🌈🩺🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️😷🐟 🇺🇦 (@Indra68) September 24, 2026

Except for to give me genuine joy. Truly 🙂 — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 24, 2026

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This Oasis fan got wondering just how many fans will see them at Knebworth and Liam Gallagher’s unexpected intervention was both very on-brand and very funny

Source @AlisonMoyet