Celebrity ALISON MOYET comebacks

Alison Moyet had the very best response for a weirdo Twitter account which appeared to suggest she’s actually a man

Poke Reporter. Updated September 25th, 2026

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Alison Moyet isn’t just a brilliant singer with 40 years (and more) of fabulous songs behind her, she’s also rather good at this Twitter thing.

And this latest one is a classic case in point, after what can most kindly be described as a weirdo Twitter account appeared to suggest she was actually a man.

Or something like that anyway. We’ll be honest, it’s not entirely easy to tell.

And while there was no end of on-point responses …

… the best one – the very best one – surely went to Alison Moyet herself.

Boom.

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This Oasis fan got wondering just how many fans will see them at Knebworth and Liam Gallagher’s unexpected intervention was both very on-brand and very funny

Source @AlisonMoyet