Who is your biggest “I knew them in high school”? – 17 people who had incredibly famous classmates

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s easy to lose track of classmates after school. Lives go in different directions and your priorities change. That’s unless your old classmate becomes so famous it’s impossible to avoid them.

Reddit user CelesteFan234 wanted to hear about people who shared a class with future A-listers, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘Who is your biggest “I knew them in high school”?’

Here are the top replies of people who knew celebrities at the ground floor…

1.

‘My dad went to grade school with the current pope.’

-bronze-flamingo

2.

‘Cheated off Steve from blues clues in French class. He’s a great dude.’

-RichChocolateDevil

3.

‘I knew Matthew McConaughey when he was in high school. I was a teacher there.’

-Remote_Pick_1952

4.

‘Jason Kidd kicked the ever loving shit out of my high school’s basketball team. Final score was like 69-12. Kidd had 67 of those points. It was like watching a grown man play against stuffed animals. Wild.’

-Kahzgul

5.

‘I went to high school with Prince, at Minneapolis Central High School, mid 70’s.’

-BarracudaNerd

6.

‘Adam Driver. Nobody believed me when I saw Kylo Ren on screen and said ‘Fuck, I know that guy, that’s, fuck, what’s his name, Adam.’ Took until two other HS friends confirmed that we used to play Magic the Gathering together for people to believe me. He was a nice guy.’

-winstonismith

7.

‘Guy Fieri. He was in a couple of my classes freshman year, really nice kid.’

-rapt2right

8.

‘Taylor Tomlinson, she’s a comedian. We were in marching band together.’

-mcilwainmatthew

9.