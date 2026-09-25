Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After what seems to have been seven Mondays in a raincoat, masquerading as a normal week, it’s finally Friday – which means it’s time for us to share the things that have made us laugh on Twitter this week.

We like to think that there’s something for everyone, but if we’ve missed out your favourite, let us know what it was.

Let’s dive right in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages:1 2