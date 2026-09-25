Whoever did this to Zia Yusuf over at GMB when he repeatedly refused to answer the question, give yourself a pay rise!

Politics gmb zia yusuf

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where entirely unelected Reform UK-er Zia Yusuf was less than keen to talk about his tweet from a little while back that saw him accused of ‘straightforward racism’.

Just in case you need a reminder …

Unfortunately for Yusuf, presenters Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh were rather keener on asking him about it than he was on answering.

So much so that someone in the production team ended up doing this, and whoever it was given yourself a blooming big pay rise, pronto.

#gmb have set the bar on how to deal with politicians refusing to answer a simple question.

Zia Yusuf hard been asked multiple times about a racist post he had made and refused to answer the question put to him.

I love the way he is still talking as the sound is turned down 👏 pic.twitter.com/mHRYkZNHAp — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 25, 2026

If you want a little (actually quite a lot) more context, here is a longer clip.

If you want one example of why Reform are dropping in every poll it’s interviews like this on #gmb with

Zia Yusuf.

Arrogant, rude, not answering the questions, & unwilling to accept criticism.

The ending of the interview is hilarious when they cut him off. pic.twitter.com/7QQPRsQLWw — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 25, 2026

More of this sort of thing please!

And these people loved it just as much as we did.

1.

The way they faded him out, glorious.

We need to see more of this.😆 https://t.co/UoHagdyry7 pic.twitter.com/mR2g0hIeoV — Lloyd Lewis 💙 (@LloydGeorge57) September 25, 2026

2.

Hats off to @GMB for being the ones to finally shut Zia Yusuf up. Faded out because his robotic racism is unrelenting. How this guy is even booked for media beggars belief. https://t.co/kAJK1BCKsB — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 25, 2026

l

3.

My God he’s insufferable — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) September 25, 2026

4.

That point where they cut him off, unwilling to hear the same non-answer for a second time is *chef’s kiss* Watch and learn, UK media https://t.co/k2zEzpzBex — David (@Zero_4) September 25, 2026

5.

Just stop giving the twat air time if that’s how he responds — Parody Figel Narage PM (@Spinner59) September 25, 2026

6.