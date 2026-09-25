Politics gmb zia yusuf

Whoever did this to Zia Yusuf over at GMB when he repeatedly refused to answer the question, give yourself a pay rise!

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2026

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To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where entirely unelected Reform UK-er Zia Yusuf was less than keen to talk about his tweet from a little while back that saw him accused of ‘straightforward racism’.

Just in case you need a reminder …

Unfortunately for Yusuf, presenters Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh were rather keener on asking him about it than he was on answering.

So much so that someone in the production team ended up doing this, and whoever it was given yourself a blooming big pay rise, pronto.

If you want a little (actually quite a lot) more context, here is a longer clip.

More of this sort of thing please!

And these people loved it just as much as we did.

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