Politics donald trump joe biden xi jinping

Trump tried out his Joe Biden autopen joke on President Xi and the fake laughter didn’t require a translator

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2026

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Perhaps the worst element of Donald Trump’s “jokes” are that he repeats them every time he leaves the house. Or in this case, when he gives a tour of his house.

The President rolled out the red carpet, literally, for Xi Jinping, hosting the President of the People’s Republic of China for the White House state dinner.

The visit included a tour of the White House, where Donald showed off his sparkly gold Presidential Walk of Fame. Trump made sure to stop and highlight the photo he uses to represent Joe Biden.

Note how awkwardly Xi pretends to find this to be the definition of scathing wit. Look at how pleased Trump is with himself.

It’s all so embarrassing for everyone involved, including the entire United States of America, and Twitter wasn’t letting the President off the hook.

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