Trump tried out his Joe Biden autopen joke on President Xi and the fake laughter didn’t require a translator

Politics donald trump joe biden xi jinping

Perhaps the worst element of Donald Trump’s “jokes” are that he repeats them every time he leaves the house. Or in this case, when he gives a tour of his house.

The President rolled out the red carpet, literally, for Xi Jinping, hosting the President of the People’s Republic of China for the White House state dinner.

The visit included a tour of the White House, where Donald showed off his sparkly gold Presidential Walk of Fame. Trump made sure to stop and highlight the photo he uses to represent Joe Biden.

“This is the autopen… it’s Biden.” 🤣 President Trump shows off the legendary Presidential Walk of Fame to President Xi. pic.twitter.com/qUQEM6XoLj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2026

Note how awkwardly Xi pretends to find this to be the definition of scathing wit. Look at how pleased Trump is with himself.

It’s all so embarrassing for everyone involved, including the entire United States of America, and Twitter wasn’t letting the President off the hook.

1.

Let’s be very clear on this one point. The President mocking a former President in front of the communist leader of China is the most un-American thing an American president has ever done. https://t.co/hMcKik5LZz — John Delaney 🇺🇸 (@JohnDelaney) September 25, 2026

2.

Xi smiling because he knows the “gold” accessories were bought on Temu https://t.co/oRaHVzQ4FX — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 24, 2026

3.

There is something so unAmerican and so disturbing about an American president demeaning and poking fun at a fellow American president in the presence of a communist leader, while the previous president is battling cancer. It’s just so sickening. pic.twitter.com/rT0kDBhvC2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 24, 2026

4.

What the president Xi Jinping actually sees…. pic.twitter.com/i6wrxnWZtK — Matthew Lauseng (@MatthewLauseng) September 24, 2026

5.

His official portrait needs to be a steaming pile of shit in an orange jumpsuit, — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2026

6.

There is no better example I can think of how Trump isn’t a steward of America or remotely patriotic or even nationalistic. He is simply a partisan of his own ego. This is just gross. He’s trying to suck up to a dictator and adversary by mocking another American president. And,… https://t.co/Soy9o7Diwa — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 24, 2026

7.

They are not laughing with you, Donald. They are laughing at you. You fool. https://t.co/VVZedzLYhU — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 24, 2026

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