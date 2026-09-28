‘What’s your biggest flex you can’t tell anybody?’ – 17 impressive achievements people have to keep to themselves

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Thanks to social media, it feels like nobody keeps anything private anymore. Every ultrasound, set of house keys and promotion is often shared online for the whole world to see.

That makes it all the more amazing when huge achievements remain anonymous. To give people a safe space to share their triumphs MysteriousWarning699 posed the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s your biggest flex that you can’t tell anybody?’

Whoever posted these top answers, we salute you…

1.

‘Not the kind of thing I can admit to irl without coming across as a complete loser but ive had to file my magic the gathering tournament winnings on my taxes in 4 separate years’

-Umbrella_merc

2.

‘I say i quit drinking and I did but it’s mostly because I was starting to like the cocaine+alcohol combo a little TOO much lmao. So I’m 8 months sober from alcohol and coke, i just say the drinking part to people haha’

-Pale-Cheesecake4198

3.

‘My husband and I both grew up poor as shit and now after a lot of hard work, we have $50,000 in our savings account.’

-Prison_Mike_DM

4.

‘I was underway on a submarine in the northern Atlantic when Russia invaded Ukraine. It caused us to get extended by 3 weeks and we had to ration food. I lost around 20 lbs that way.’

-RustyNK

5.

‘I’m in a few medical journals. They are supposed to be anonymous obviously cause HIPAA, but it’s fun to know about’

-superwhovianlock

6.

‘My wife and I are getting pretty close to being able to retire by our early-mid 40s but we can’t tell our coworkers or family members because they all think we are just somewhat stable (but not thriving) financially’

-Br0keNw0n

7.

‘My grandpa left me a box of old coins when he passed. One of them turned out to be a 1913 Liberty Head Nickel, only five known to exist.’

-Efficient_Curve_6687

8.

‘When I turn 30 (in 5 years) I’ll get access to about 3 million dollars that my grandfather invested for me. I work as a nurse at a hospital. Can’t really tell any colleagues when people work double shifts to afford rent.’

-ManGrabb

9.