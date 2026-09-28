This AI slop from one of Trump’s inner circle at the White House had the internet shouting “Read the room!” – 22 facepalms

US ai slop The White House

If you were wondering whether Dan Scavino – the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and the White House Deputy Chief of Staff – has a professional and measured approach to his social media, then no. No he doesn’t.

In fact, if this recent post is anything to go by, Mr Scavino has all the subtlety, empathy, and decorum of his boss. That’s none – obviously.

Let’s take a look.

Not everyone understood that it was AI slop, but they all appreciated that it was a really bad idea during an affordability crisis largely of the US Government’s making.

1.

This is what Trump’s team is posting while Americans can’t afford anything. They do not care about you. https://t.co/OrIHyfS0fU — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 27, 2026

2.

The affordability crisis looks very different from their table. pic.twitter.com/NqrDxcD4Ha — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 27, 2026

3.

GOP closing argument https://t.co/9pgbfJbcW7 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 27, 2026

4.

The French Revolution began for less than what these people do on a daily basis https://t.co/CfqQilgvrC — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) September 27, 2026

5.

As Americans struggle with high costs, Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff posts this How can anyone not see what these people are doing? pic.twitter.com/aFeHMHtoYC — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 27, 2026

6.

We paid for this. Can we talk about school lunches now. https://t.co/b9SlXlRkbW — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) September 27, 2026

7.

Republican Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted Trump’s inner circle spraying champagne off a gold cart like Versailles royalty after the Xi dinner. They get the party. You get higher grocery prices and costlier energy. Out of touch much? Looks like let them eat cake.… — Mark (@cmadsq) September 27, 2026

8.

Even Meghan McCain realizes how out of touch the administration is. pic.twitter.com/UNWDVV1u27 — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) September 27, 2026

9.

You really have no shame, do you? Many Americans can’t afford groceries, gas or their mortgage payment, and you post a tone deaf AI video of you and your buddies partying at the People’s House. MAGA is dead. https://t.co/bJL37qGMpj — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) September 27, 2026

10.

Very relatable to Americans who are getting crushed by inflation, gas prices & cost of living. https://t.co/x1QLGUdVbA — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 27, 2026

11.