US ai slop The White House

This AI slop from one of Trump’s inner circle at the White House had the internet shouting “Read the room!” – 22 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2026

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If you were wondering whether Dan Scavino – the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and the White House Deputy Chief of Staff – has a professional and measured approach to his social media, then no. No he doesn’t.

In fact, if this recent post is anything to go by, Mr Scavino has all the subtlety, empathy, and decorum of his boss. That’s none – obviously.

Let’s take a look.

Not everyone understood that it was AI slop, but they all appreciated that it was a really bad idea during an affordability crisis largely of the US Government’s making.

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