Politics labour party conference Liz Truss nigel farage

Chancellor John Healey’s description of Nigel Farage as “Liz Truss with a Bitcoin account” has to be a shoo-in for Burn of the Conference

Poke Reporter. Updated September 29th, 2026

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The Labour conference is currently taking place in Liverpool, with Andy Burnham’s big speech due to happen later today – at the time of writing. Expect a mixture of big-ticket announcements, ‘tough decisions’, and nostalgia from the PM who was born in the city.

Chancellor John Healey has already had his moment in the spotlight, and despite the repeated message of ‘hope’, he had bad news about the Treasury coffers.

Where his speech took a lighter turn was in this assessment of Nigel Farage.

Enter stage left (or should that be far right?) the Farage fanboys, the Truss defenders, and the crypto bros.

Oh …and the pedants.

Let’s see what Grok had to say. Not a sentence we’re likely to need very often.

Others quite liked the putdown. Here’s their response.

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Farage might take it as a compliment.

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Liz Truss appears to think the Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair and all these comebacks earned maximum interest

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons