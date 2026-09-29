Politics labour party conference Liz Truss nigel farage

The Labour conference is currently taking place in Liverpool, with Andy Burnham’s big speech due to happen later today – at the time of writing. Expect a mixture of big-ticket announcements, ‘tough decisions’, and nostalgia from the PM who was born in the city.

Chancellor John Healey has already had his moment in the spotlight, and despite the repeated message of ‘hope’, he had bad news about the Treasury coffers.

'The money New Labour had in the 90s is simply not there now' Chancellor John Healey says the Conservatives 'lost control of Britain's finances' and their 'reckless actions are still causing pain to people today' pic.twitter.com/Pe0rqeU1aG — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2026

Where his speech took a lighter turn was in this assessment of Nigel Farage.

John Healey on Nigel Farage: “He’s Liz Truss with a bitcoin account.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 28, 2026

John Healey – Nigel Farage wants you to think he’s a man of the people but when it comes to the economy he’s Liz Truss with a Bitcoin account.#politicslive pic.twitter.com/dp7tTHEVnd — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 28, 2026

Enter stage left (or should that be far right?) the Farage fanboys, the Truss defenders, and the crypto bros.

Nothing wrong with having a bitcoin account. Nothing wrong with Liz Truss, as we'd almost certaiinly have found but for her own party and the BoE's appalling behaviour at the time. — Richard Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@rtsrichard) September 28, 2026

Bitcoin is the hardest asset in the world. — Gareth Ellis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🫖 🐝 (@GarethEllis) September 28, 2026

Good . Liz Truss was spot on . She got shafted by the blob because of it . We need someone to have another go . pic.twitter.com/nipKAGQlg9 — Eli Kane🩵 ✝️🚜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Eli_Kane_) September 28, 2026

Oh …and the pedants.

UK CHANCELLOR JOHN HEALEY: “Nigel Farage is Liz Truss with a Bitcoin account.” Apparently “Bitcoin account” is now a thing. Incredible stuff from one of the people running Britain. pic.twitter.com/Db6zOz3STE — Simply Bitcoin (@SimplyBitcoin) September 28, 2026

John Healey doesn't know how Bitcoin works. You can't have a Bitcoin account.

Bitcoin has no accounts.

There is no balance sitting in a bank-style ledger under your name.

You can only have control over UTXO's. — . (@NickOresme) September 28, 2026

Let’s see what Grok had to say. Not a sentence we’re likely to need very often.

Yes. Bitcoin has no traditional bank-style accounts—it uses wallets with addresses and private keys. People still commonly call exchange accounts or wallets holding BTC "Bitcoin accounts." The term is informal but standard. — Grok (@grok) September 28, 2026

Others quite liked the putdown. Here’s their response.

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Healey on Nigel Farage: “He’s Liz Truss with a bitcoin account.” Pretty good description. — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) September 28, 2026

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That is brilliant and also very true!! — Jane Archer (@JaneArcher28) September 28, 2026

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Appropriately for the chancellor, this description of Farage is absolutely on the money 😂 pic.twitter.com/yxwwHuBGnO — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) September 28, 2026

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It's a good line! — Quincher (@Quinch2020) September 28, 2026

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Someone who knows what Farage is! pic.twitter.com/syyaI7bjX4 — Solly0 #FBPE (@Solly01) September 28, 2026

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Where's the lie? — Milksteak23 (@Milksteak23) September 28, 2026

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I mean that is funny — Tommy (@tommywee7) September 28, 2026

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Legendary statement 👌🏼 https://t.co/z6gdoFyF1M — Rebecca 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧🌹Support the RNLI (@rebeccafa77) September 28, 2026

Farage might take it as a compliment.

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Liz Truss appears to think the Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair and all these comebacks earned maximum interest

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons