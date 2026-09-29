Politics cost of living elderly

Sharron Davies said some retired people are struggling so much with bills they are having to spend their winters in Spain to save money and it just didn’t add up

Poke Reporter. Updated September 29th, 2026

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The cost of living crisis is no laughing matter, obviously, and just how much the old age pension should go up each year is one of the hot topics at this year’s Labour Party conference.

And it was the difficulty of some retired people to make ends meet that was at the forfront of swimmer turned ennobled culture warrior and much else besides Sharron Davies, who said it was so bad for some people that they were having to spend the winter in Spain to save money.

And now she’s worries that the Labour government might take their empty homes away from them while they sun themselves on the Costa Brexit.

‘I know a few retired couples who have worked really hard & paid taxes all their lives. Not wealthy, who own just regular 2 bed semis or a small bungalow.

‘They go to Spain during the winter months to save on crazy electricity, gas & food bills. Because ours are unaffordable on a pension. And because they can get outdoors in better weather.

‘Are Labour going to steal their houses? We become more Stalin like every single day under this horrid government.

‘If you want to see a government that’s killed more of its own people look to a communist one. I loath the politics of greed & envy. It’s self destructive & ultimately corrupt. As those in charge are never equal to those they control! The rules don’t apply to them.’

And it’s fair to say for some people – quite a few people, in fact – it didn’t quite add up.

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The epic takedown of this American who went fishing for racists in Manchester had Brits everywhere cheering

Source @sharrond62