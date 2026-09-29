Sharron Davies said some retired people are struggling so much with bills they are having to spend their winters in Spain to save money and it just didn’t add up

Politics cost of living elderly

The cost of living crisis is no laughing matter, obviously, and just how much the old age pension should go up each year is one of the hot topics at this year’s Labour Party conference.

And it was the difficulty of some retired people to make ends meet that was at the forfront of swimmer turned ennobled culture warrior and much else besides Sharron Davies, who said it was so bad for some people that they were having to spend the winter in Spain to save money.

And now she’s worries that the Labour government might take their empty homes away from them while they sun themselves on the Costa Brexit.

I know a few retired couples who have worked really hard & paid taxes all their lives. Not wealthy, who own just regular 2 bed semis or a small bungalow. They go to Spain during the winter months to save on crazy electricity, gas & food bills. Because ours are unaffordable on a… — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) September 28, 2026

‘I know a few retired couples who have worked really hard & paid taxes all their lives. Not wealthy, who own just regular 2 bed semis or a small bungalow. ‘They go to Spain during the winter months to save on crazy electricity, gas & food bills. Because ours are unaffordable on a pension. And because they can get outdoors in better weather. ‘Are Labour going to steal their houses? We become more Stalin like every single day under this horrid government. ‘If you want to see a government that’s killed more of its own people look to a communist one. I loath the politics of greed & envy. It’s self destructive & ultimately corrupt. As those in charge are never equal to those they control! The rules don’t apply to them.’

And it’s fair to say for some people – quite a few people, in fact – it didn’t quite add up.

1.

Not wealthy but can afford to spend the winter in spain? How detatched from normal people are you? — midnight oil (@midnightoil13) September 28, 2026

2.

Do read again rather than just be envious & nasty. It’s cheaper for them to go to Spain than stay at home. I said that. Cheap off peak flights £50 food & energy much cheaper during our winter than a winter in Spain. And they can get out to walk & exercise without getting cold. So… — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) September 28, 2026

3.

Oh dear Sharron. I do love the idea that a retired couple spending three winter months in Spain to avoid Britain’s heating bills will return to find a Labour council operative changing the locks. Sadly for this particular dystopian fantasy, that isn’t how it works. If the… — Paul Maxin (@PaulMaxin) September 28, 2026

4.

Someone, please, anyone, take the fucking internet off Davies. https://t.co/w2oxJBHF41 — Paul Grimshaw (@PaulGrimshaw15) September 28, 2026

5.

If we rally want to cut down on scroungers.

We could stop paying you £371 a day to turn up at The House of Lords.

You wouldn’t be missed… as you appear to spend most of that time peddling mistruths and downright lies on Twitter. https://t.co/AU6VZmqG0G — sandra (@mrsDugskullery) September 28, 2026

6.

Won’t you all feel for the two home pensioners having to live in their Spanish home over winter because times are so tough for them 😂 — John (@john_notabot) September 28, 2026

7.

‘We become more Stalin like every single day under this horrid government.’ Heaven knows why anyone would take Baroness Davies seriously. https://t.co/VyLxGUBJGU — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) September 28, 2026

8.

Energy is not cheaper in Spain . You are saying 3 months of rent if a property in Spain is cheaper than their heating bills in the UK ? Don’t be ridiculous — Lady K💙💙💙💚💚💚💚💚 (@k1482) September 28, 2026

9.

Won’t everyone cry for the pensioners with 2 homes that spend the winter in Spain. Oh no. And they made you a peer. Christ alive. — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) September 28, 2026

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The epic takedown of this American who went fishing for racists in Manchester had Brits everywhere cheering

Source @sharrond62