A mega Maga’s disastrous attempted gotcha of the counsel who prosecuted Trump was already hilarious – then we saw his Republican colleague’s face

Politics donald trump MAGA

Since Donald Trump took office a second time, every FBI agent who was involved in any way in the investigation into his alleged misappropriation and mishandling of classified documents has been kicked out of the agency.

The lawyer tasked with compiling the case against him, Jack Smith, has been accused of weaponising the Department of Justice for political motives. Consider the word ‘irony’ to be hovering over that last sentence in flashing neon.

During a Senate committee hearing on Smith’s investigation, Missouri senator Eric Schmitt produced what he believed to be a spectacular gotcha, which would prove that the former special counsel had colluded with Fani Willis, the Fulton County DA who had Trump indicted for trying to interfere with and influence election officials in Georgia.

He was so very wrong.

It’s well worth watching all seven-plus minutes of the exchange in this video, but the highlights are in two shorter clips below it for those in a hurry.

A phenomenal moment in the Senate. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., claims he has evidence Jack Smith went to a HAWKS game in Atlanta. Smith denies it. Schmitt declares he has busted Jack Smith for perjury. Smith, vexed, says he went to HAWKEYES game in Maryland. Watch the whole thing: pic.twitter.com/J07o5Uwfxi — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 29, 2026

🤡 Eric Schmitt beclowns himself during Jack Smith hearing 🤡 Schmitt concocted an elaborate conspiracy theory that Smith traveled to Atlanta to go to a Hawks game and collude with Fani Willis, and briefly displayed his "evidence" on a poster board before accusing Smith of… pic.twitter.com/wDMiVrrKBF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026

“You have the teams wrong sir.” pic.twitter.com/1KEqAZRH8B — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 29, 2026

Here’s the blown-up screengrab of Smith’s team’s messages that was snatched away by Schmitt’s assistant before anyone could see what it said. It’s already far from being a smoking gun.

Oh no, they made a chart and everything https://t.co/KgEfioWrqA pic.twitter.com/aax2MjAwTI — David Weigel (@daveweigel) September 29, 2026

But when you realise that the Republican senator had got the Atlanta Hawks and Iowa women’s Hawkeyes confused, it’s just so very funny – and it would be incredibly embarrassing for him if he had any sense of shame.

Any person who had a modicum of decency would apologize, immediately, and then impose some basic accountability for some remarkably negligent staff work. He was trying to set up a perjury trap with fake information. Pitiful. https://t.co/BgucxWjGzw — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 29, 2026

Since they like proof so much, here’s actual footage of Jack Smith at the game in Iowa.

Here's footage of Jack Smith at the Iowa vs. Maryland game on February 3rd, 2024 btw pic.twitter.com/yItxkEbbTz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 29, 2026

As funny as the enormous gaffe was, it was made so much better by the look on Republican senator Katie Britt’s face as she realised her Maga mate had truly stuffed things up.

LMAOOOO MS NOW gives us an amazing slow zoom on GOP Senator Katie Britt and her look of UTTER HORROR as she watches MAGA Senator Eric Schmittstain Schmitt end his career in a most humiliating fashion She opposes abortion and yet Schmitt just aborted his 2028 VP odds on live TV https://t.co/YAhUJOfJXe pic.twitter.com/60qWgegPDD — Jessiah (@thepondering_) September 29, 2026

Surely we just witnessed the birth of a meme!

You could almost taste the schadenfreude.

1.

This close-up of Republican Senator Katie Britt tells you everything you need to know about how badly that Jack Smith hearing went for Republicans. pic.twitter.com/eMCznSKK4P — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 29, 2026

2.

Sen. Katie Britt — a former congressional staffer herself — knew she was watching a mythical staff fuck up. The type of fuck up that interns will hear about as a cautionary tale on their first day of work on June 1, 2047. https://t.co/Ke7B9CQXJ6 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 29, 2026

3.

The moment Eric Schmitt was caught in a lie. cc: Katie Britt pic.twitter.com/bsET5y8cTi — Jambre 🇺🇲🦅 (@Jambreman) September 29, 2026

4.

The look of horror on Katie Britt's face as Eric Schmitt humiliates himself at the Jack Smith hearing is incredible. pic.twitter.com/kwYivIQp3T — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 29, 2026

5.

For such a long time we truly believed Tommy Tuberville was the dumbest member of the Senate, obviously we were very very wrong …. https://t.co/JDRMkS7ubk — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 30, 2026

6.

7.

At the Jack Smith hearing today .@Eric_Schmitt gave the most incompetent performance of a person in public office that I’ve ever witnessed. And I had Rudy Giuliani in my lot thinking he was at a downtown hotel, shouting “ALL THE NETWORKS” at the heavens. pic.twitter.com/hleGmHsxh1 — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) September 29, 2026

8.

Short clip with better sound pic.twitter.com/ca74lqb9gI — Sir Stuckalot (@sirstuck) September 30, 2026

9.

Katie Britt realizes they may have just made a huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/6gpix8loCW — Evan (@daviddunn177) September 29, 2026

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