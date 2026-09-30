Politics donald trump MAGA

A mega Maga’s disastrous attempted gotcha of the counsel who prosecuted Trump was already hilarious – then we saw his Republican colleague’s face

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2026

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Since Donald Trump took office a second time, every FBI agent who was involved in any way in the investigation into his alleged misappropriation and mishandling of classified documents has been kicked out of the agency.

The lawyer tasked with compiling the case against him, Jack Smith, has been accused of weaponising the Department of Justice for political motives. Consider the word ‘irony’ to be hovering over that last sentence in flashing neon.

During a Senate committee hearing on Smith’s investigation, Missouri senator Eric Schmitt produced what he believed to be a spectacular gotcha, which would prove that the former special counsel had colluded with Fani Willis, the Fulton County DA who had Trump indicted for trying to interfere with and influence election officials in Georgia.

He was so very wrong.

It’s well worth watching all seven-plus minutes of the exchange in this video, but the highlights are in two shorter clips below it for those in a hurry.

Here’s the blown-up screengrab of Smith’s team’s messages that was snatched away by Schmitt’s assistant before anyone could see what it said. It’s already far from being a smoking gun.

But when you realise that the Republican senator had got the Atlanta Hawks and Iowa women’s Hawkeyes confused, it’s just so very funny – and it would be incredibly embarrassing for him if he had any sense of shame.

Since they like proof so much, here’s actual footage of Jack Smith at the game in Iowa.

As funny as the enormous gaffe was, it was made so much better by the look on Republican senator Katie Britt’s face as she realised her Maga mate had truly stuffed things up.

Surely we just witnessed the birth of a meme!

You could almost taste the schadenfreude.

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