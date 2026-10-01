Pete Hegseth just declared the American military a ‘woke free zone’ and of all the funny replies this one hit hardest
It’s mission accomplished for Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, secretary of war Pete Hegseth.
No, nothing to do with the absolute clusterfuck that is the war on Iran, but something much closer to Hegseth’s tiny heart – the war on woke.
Hegseth: "It's worth saying again so the fake news understands it. We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that — no fatties no trannies no beardos no weirdos no wimps no radicals. Just warriors." pic.twitter.com/ClP833GT5J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026
And while it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses …
… we reckon this one said it best.
Boom.
Source @atrupar