US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth just declared the American military a ‘woke free zone’ and of all the funny replies this one hit hardest

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2026

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It’s mission accomplished for Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, secretary of war Pete Hegseth.

No, nothing to do with the absolute clusterfuck that is the war on Iran, but something much closer to Hegseth’s tiny heart – the war on woke.

And while it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses …

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… we reckon this one said it best.

Boom.

Source @atrupar