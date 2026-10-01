Pete Hegseth just declared the American military a ‘woke free zone’ and of all the funny replies this one hit hardest

US Pete hegseth

It’s mission accomplished for Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, sorry, secretary of war Pete Hegseth.

No, nothing to do with the absolute clusterfuck that is the war on Iran, but something much closer to Hegseth’s tiny heart – the war on woke.

Hegseth: "It's worth saying again so the fake news understands it. We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that — no fatties no trannies no beardos no weirdos no wimps no radicals. Just warriors." pic.twitter.com/ClP833GT5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026

And while it prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point responses …

1. 🚨WTF: Hegseth: “We are no longer the woke department… no fatties no trannies no beardos no weirdos no wimps no radicals. Just warriors." What a disgusting human being. pic.twitter.com/4l7yyh7bUc — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 30, 2026

2. Your boss is 325 lbs https://t.co/4bFJ3145u4 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 1, 2026

3. You heard the man. No beardos and weirdoes. https://t.co/r10jbWzT57 pic.twitter.com/A5tQHjnpQX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2026

4. "Hey liberals watch this-" [loses war in Iran] https://t.co/dSEdRLX783 — Horse Nomad (Chicago-style) ⚔️ (@Nomads4Pritzker) September 30, 2026

5. What a toxic POS https://t.co/G3quLL6CzM — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 30, 2026

6. He’s going to be fired in like two weeks https://t.co/9HiPiKaJ9y — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 30, 2026

7. It's worth saying again that the United States, once the ~ shining city on the hill ~ has been reduced to a global laughingstock that is beyond parody because the lived reality of our nation is too absurd to mock. https://t.co/pq51L0QyIq — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 30, 2026

8. 🤣 Greasy Pete mangles his punch-line in front of a Patton-sized flag. At least in Idiocracy, the clowns could deliver their lines. https://t.co/MlDlHnGQ5t — Will Schryver (@imetatronink) October 1, 2026

… we reckon this one said it best.

This is also his grindr bio https://t.co/33YDJ2ozon — Liv (@Liv_Agar) September 30, 2026

Boom.

Pete Hegseth is what happens when no one has ever told you to shut the fuck up. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 30, 2026

Source @atrupar