Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch’s ‘free childcare’ pledge to reward the hard work of people on £100k-plus salaries went down as well as you’d expect – 17 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 5th, 2026

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The Tory conference is in full flight, as you might have spotted from their Glastonbury-alike notice.

We’d bet good money that Mrs Badenoch wouldn’t be up for queueing in a muddy field for a Portaloo.

With the party announcing some key policies at the conference, they’ve been previewing some of them for the political magazine shows, like Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – their spiritual home.

She explained why a Conservative government would extend free childcare to people who earn more than £100,000 a year.

As the Shadow Chancellor lists cuts to rival the height of austerity, the news seemed to be nothing more than a flashing neon sign saying “Read the room”.

Here’s how people responded.

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