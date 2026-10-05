Kemi Badenoch’s ‘free childcare’ pledge to reward the hard work of people on £100k-plus salaries went down as well as you’d expect – 17 votes of no confidence

Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch

The Tory conference is in full flight, as you might have spotted from their Glastonbury-alike notice.

The line-up is in. 🎟️ #CPC26 https://t.co/r6sd7BhYOA — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 3, 2026

We’d bet good money that Mrs Badenoch wouldn’t be up for queueing in a muddy field for a Portaloo.

With the party announcing some key policies at the conference, they’ve been previewing some of them for the political magazine shows, like Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – their spiritual home.

She explained why a Conservative government would extend free childcare to people who earn more than £100,000 a year.

“We don’t want you to be punished for working harder” Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch defends her new proposal to scrap the "cliff edge" that means parents in England lose out on childcare support when they earn more than £100,000 a year #BBCLauraK https://t.co/1PX4fmRPjn https://t.co/aWtgnnbVYJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 4, 2026

As the Shadow Chancellor lists cuts to rival the height of austerity, the news seemed to be nothing more than a flashing neon sign saying “Read the room”.

Here’s how people responded.

1. The mantra appears to be

Hard work = High salaries

And we will look after you

Childcare if you earn over £100k

Scrap inheritance tax

Meanwhile the poorest and disabled

Cut their money as they are not productive

Same old Tories pic.twitter.com/pz8Q23hULV — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 4, 2026

2. Kemi Badenoch, "It doesn't matter what you earn, we don't want you to be punished for working harder" My view: There is a pretty big assumption buried in that sentence: that earning more necessarily means you are working harder. It doesn’t. A care worker doing exhausting… pic.twitter.com/HEyxU1PdbA — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 4, 2026

3. "It doesn't matter whether they're earning £10,000 or £100,000.." Kemi Badenoch comes out in support of the principle of universalism (when it comes to child care free at the point of use). Now lets make the same argument for school meals & bus travel (for starters!) https://t.co/wp6WumEtBb pic.twitter.com/D3kIccyhUv — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) October 4, 2026

4. Baroness Benefits Kemi Badenoch has pledged to restore free childcare to high earners (millionaires) if she wins the next election. From the woman whose expenses claims read like Jeff Bezos bank statement.#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/Awu6Pb4Bgd — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) October 4, 2026

5. Accordingto @KemiBadenoch @Conservatives those on over 100k a year are "hardworking" an insult and slur to every nurse, care support worker, cleaner, shop worker, hospitality worker, refuse collector…and many more who do 40 hours a week and don't earn anywhere near that. — Never tory (@ginovece74) October 4, 2026

6. Tories to hand free childcare to those earning more than £100,000, would cost £700m to the public purse. Previously, they pledged cuts to universal credit, housing benefit, support for the long term unemployed. Continuation of the war on less well-off.https://t.co/t6cEH4eJyp — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 4, 2026

7. Listen up people, if you're struggling to pay your energy bills this winter, the Conservative leader @KemiBadenoch wants to use YOUR taxes to subsidise a millionaire's child care costs. That's the Conservative way; the poor subsidising the rich #BBCLauraK — Wayne Smith @waynesmith1971.bsky.social (@WayneSmithUK71) October 4, 2026

8. The Tories want welfare for the rich and not the poor. It’s despicable. https://t.co/werzVNJrqF — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) October 4, 2026