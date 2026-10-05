Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch’s ‘free childcare’ pledge to reward the hard work of people on £100k-plus salaries went down as well as you’d expect – 17 votes of no confidence
The Tory conference is in full flight, as you might have spotted from their Glastonbury-alike notice.
The line-up is in. 🎟️ #CPC26 https://t.co/r6sd7BhYOA
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 3, 2026
We’d bet good money that Mrs Badenoch wouldn’t be up for queueing in a muddy field for a Portaloo.
With the party announcing some key policies at the conference, they’ve been previewing some of them for the political magazine shows, like Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – their spiritual home.
She explained why a Conservative government would extend free childcare to people who earn more than £100,000 a year.
“We don’t want you to be punished for working harder”
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch defends her new proposal to scrap the "cliff edge" that means parents in England lose out on childcare support when they earn more than £100,000 a year
#BBCLauraK
https://t.co/1PX4fmRPjn https://t.co/aWtgnnbVYJ
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 4, 2026
As the Shadow Chancellor lists cuts to rival the height of austerity, the news seemed to be nothing more than a flashing neon sign saying “Read the room”.
Here’s how people responded.