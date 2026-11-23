Life r/AskUK

Much like a fish that doesn’t know it’s in water, when you’re constantly immersed in something, you tend not to realise that it might be strange or unusual.

Living in the UK, we’re so conditioned to our funny little foibles and habits that we don’t recognise them as such, and it takes a visitor to show us how odd we can be.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user rabid-fox shared their own experience of this…

‘What’s the strangest question a tourist/non-native person has asked you? ‘I had a security guard I was working with ask me why I say ‘morning’ instead of ‘good morning’ sometimes. ‘He told me in Nigeria people who say morning instead of good morning are mad or being arrogant and disrespectful.’

And lots of people chimed in with their own examples of the things we do which seem strange to people from other countries, like these…

1. ‘Not the strangest thing, but about 15 years ago, on the tube, a foreign girl I briefly made eye contact with stopped me and asked why everyone was wearing “little flowers” (poppies). ‘I explained what they were and why we wear them. She was so grateful for me taking the time to talk. I gave her my poppy. She was delighted.’

–RochdaleCowboyBoots

2. ‘I was the tourist, but when I was visiting the US, a woman overheard me and a friend talking and started chatting to us, asking us where were from etc. When we said the UK, she came out with ‘oh my gosh, do you know Paul Brown from Liverpool?’. ‘Neither me nor my friend are from Liverpool and had never heard of a Paul Brown.’

–RoHo-UK

3. ‘I had a colleague who spoke English as a second language ask if it was “humans” or “humen”. Now I just hate everything, because why ISN’T it humen? Man, men. Human, humen. ‘Stupid English language.’

–Phrenological_Mess

4. ‘I was chauffeuring and guiding an American couple around Scotland for a week. When we visited St Andrews I took the to the ruins of the cathedral, the bloke asked (being deadly serious), “So how come they never finished half the churches and castles in this country?” ‘I had to explain, to a man in his late 60s, that these were ruins and used to be complete but they are all nearly 800 years older than his country.’

–Goldencol

5. ‘I was on a train home from London as a teenager and it started to snow, big fluffy flakes that filled the windows. The guy next to me looked anxious as hell and asked me: “Will it be cold outside?” ‘I was confused but said “yeah, I bet.” ‘He told me then that he was from Egypt and had never seen snow before or really been any colder than he already was. He was just in a suit and gripping his briefcase looking super worried so I backpedalled and reassured him not too cold and he’d be ok. We got off at the same stop and he went from scared to overjoyed once we got on the platform. ‘Watching this 40 something businessman experience snow for the first time and turn into a wonderstruck little kid was honestly pure as fuck, and I’m glad I got to be there.’

–rustcohle92

6. ‘A Chinese lady approached me in the supermarket thinking I was a famous snooker player but she didn’t speak English and so started miming cue actions and pointing at me.’

–Electronic_Ball_3588

7. ‘Had Americans stop me and my friend and asked what where is to do around here. We were on a council estate, very shocked to see any tourists. We told them they should go into the city centre.’

–gffftgdft455

8. ‘I worked in Connecticut as a football coach for a period of time when I was younger (I’m from Manchester). The weather could be unpredictable but as above – it rains a lot in MCR also. On a Friday session, a lot of parents would help out so there’d be plenty of chat. ‘I was asked if they had rainbows in England too. I was astounded at the stupidity, just smiled and said yes. Also often asked if I knew the Queen. Again, just a polite ‘no’.’

–Affectionate-Law7044

9. ‘Met some Americans in the tropical biome at the Eden Project. They asked why it wasn’t air conditioned.’

–IllEconomics5772

10. ‘Someone once asked if everyone in the UK drinks tea every single day.’

–TheJbot

11. ‘I got asked how long was a “donkey year” I wasn’t even the person who used the phrase. He had heard it earlier in the day. Needless to say I was a bit confused to start with.’

–No-Oil9121