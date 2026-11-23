Brits shared the strangest question they’ve been asked by a tourist – 23 visitors struggling to get their heads round the weird ways of the UK
Much like a fish that doesn’t know it’s in water, when you’re constantly immersed in something, you tend not to realise that it might be strange or unusual.
Living in the UK, we’re so conditioned to our funny little foibles and habits that we don’t recognise them as such, and it takes a visitor to show us how odd we can be.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user rabid-fox shared their own experience of this…
‘What’s the strangest question a tourist/non-native person has asked you?
‘I had a security guard I was working with ask me why I say ‘morning’ instead of ‘good morning’ sometimes.
‘He told me in Nigeria people who say morning instead of good morning are mad or being arrogant and disrespectful.’
And lots of people chimed in with their own examples of the things we do which seem strange to people from other countries, like these…