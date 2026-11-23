Entertainment Brits Gaming Grand Theft Auto

There’s a new edition of Grand Theft Auto out – as if anyone anywhere needs reminding – and it’s even more of a phenomenon than people predicted, making the thick end of $4bn in a single day. A single day!

We mention it not because we’ve got any hints or tips – far too old for that sort of thing – but because it prompted someone over on Reddit to ask what sort of things it would feature were it to be set in modern London.

Specifially, what about the game would make it quintessentially British?



‘If the next GTA was set in modern London, what would it need to feel properly British?’

And the answers were so entertaining we can’t imagine GTA VII set anywhere else.

1. ‘A Greggs heist.’

JumpParticular7535

2. ‘Co-op ATM heist with a tractor.’

Mysterious-Idea-237

3. ‘Everyone pointing, laughing and saying “can’t park there mate” after each crash.’

ARobertNotABob

4. ‘Lots of fines for driving in to low emission zones.’

SameSpecialist8284

5. ‘Turkish barbers and vape shops on most high streets.’

New-Newt-5979

6.

7. ‘There would have to be a football rivals level where you take on millwall grunts and bossmen.’

Regular-Employ-5308