Life money r/AskReddit

for the vast majority of us, a luxury item is something like a hot tub or a big telly. Not an everyday purchase, but still within the realms of affordability.

But for the very wealthy, well, the sky’s the limit, and they have things in their homes we can barely even imagine, let alone contemplate purchasing.

Over on the AskReddit page, user mPeachy posed this question…

‘What do rich people have in their homes that other people just don’t have?’

And lots of folks without money to burn shared their thoughts, like these…

1. ‘Space between their furniture and the walls.’

–Total_Speaker1776

2. ‘A fridge that just looks like the wall.’

–dsvengalis

3. ‘My wealthy friend has a walk-in refrigerator.’

–MiddleWayDropout

4. ‘A whole separate room just for folding laundry and hanging stuff so it never wrinkles. It seems pointless until you realize nobody on earth actually enjoys doing laundry in a cramped hallway.’

–kharlot1

5. ‘Less clutter. No need to hoard things just because they “may need one day”.’

–monyxx

6. ‘Wolf oven ranges. Panic rooms/hidden escape routes. Closets bigger than most living rooms. Private theaters. Private bowling alleys. See-thru pools over dining rooms. ‘Source: Me, as a carpenter that works in multi-million dollar homes.’

–hateballrollin

7. ‘My parent’s house has a movie theater, elevator, and staff quarters but I think the best part is two kitchens. One is a closed off kitchen so the rest of the house doesn’t smell when cooking. ‘The worst part imo are the smart toilets. I couldn’t find the remote nor find the button for one of them so I downloaded an app to flush a toilet. That’s stupid.’

–IllustriousSnowball

8. ‘Actual, name-brand art. ‘Martin Short tells the story of going to Steve Martin’s house for the first time: “So I walk in, and there’s honest-to-God Rembrandts and Monets on his walls, and I’m like ‘Steve… how can you afford this? I mean, I’ve seen your work?’.”‘

–tunaman808

9. ‘Elevators. Had a friend that was dating a girl while we were all in college. He said, “Get this. Their house has an ELEVATOR. And the crazy part is that the house is so damn big that I haven’t even seen it yet.”’

–mohrbill

10. ‘My parents have this cool vacuum vent in their kitchen. You flip a switch on the baseboard and it turns on a vacuum so you can sweep directly into the vacuum in the baseboard instead of using a dustpan.’

–Farts_dotcom

11. ‘A chef’s kitchen behind the show kitchen, complete with it’s own entrance for staff and deliveries.’

–sod1102