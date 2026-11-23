Somebody asked about the things ‘rich people have in their homes that other people just don’t’ – 23 outrageously luxurious items
for the vast majority of us, a luxury item is something like a hot tub or a big telly. Not an everyday purchase, but still within the realms of affordability.
But for the very wealthy, well, the sky’s the limit, and they have things in their homes we can barely even imagine, let alone contemplate purchasing.
Over on the AskReddit page, user mPeachy posed this question…
‘What do rich people have in their homes that other people just don’t have?’
And lots of folks without money to burn shared their thoughts, like these…