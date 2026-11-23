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Elon Musk called in for Tesla’s launch in Argentina and it was the most excruciatingly awkward 2 minutes and 11 seconds of 2026
Tesla officially launched in Argentina last week. The nation’s president, Javier Milei, was there on stage in Buenos Aires to help announce the historic event. Elon Musk, on the other hand, could not make it in person.
Instead, Musk called in on video, where he appeared completely unprepared to launch his signature product to an entirely new market.
Only the brave should click play to see what happened next.
This is painfully awkward to watch https://t.co/V01xgRFmOE
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2026
The richest man in the world used up two minutes with varying phrases expressing the sentiment. “Sorry, I don’t really know what I want to say.”
There was no mention of the Model 3 or Model Y that Tesla had just put on sale and the call cut Musk off before he could even say a proper farewell.
Once Twitter users could uncurl from their cringe balls, they let loose a flurry of unfavorable reviews.