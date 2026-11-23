News argentina awkward elon musk

Tesla officially launched in Argentina last week. The nation’s president, Javier Milei, was there on stage in Buenos Aires to help announce the historic event. Elon Musk, on the other hand, could not make it in person.

Instead, Musk called in on video, where he appeared completely unprepared to launch his signature product to an entirely new market.

Only the brave should click play to see what happened next.

This is painfully awkward to watch https://t.co/V01xgRFmOE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2026

The richest man in the world used up two minutes with varying phrases expressing the sentiment. “Sorry, I don’t really know what I want to say.”

There was no mention of the Model 3 or Model Y that Tesla had just put on sale and the call cut Musk off before he could even say a proper farewell.

Once Twitter users could uncurl from their cringe balls, they let loose a flurry of unfavorable reviews.

1. His personal accomplishments are actually slim. Corporate take overs launched by wealth inherited isn’t much to brag about. — 🇺🇸🇺🇦Miglo (@migloai) November 21, 2026

2. When do shareholders get concerned about this guy's brain glitching this hard. Excruciating! https://t.co/hiw7ooc4Gu — Unbranded (@Unbranded63) November 21, 2026

3. It's like an SNL skit that's parodying him. — #SaveAmerica 🇺🇸 (@NHTeaParties) November 21, 2026

4. Elon doesn't give a shit about Tesla. He is too busy being literally the worst human being on the planet. — Supermaine (@BustedNutz) November 21, 2026

5. This is the leader of a company trying to put people in outer space??? Abort launch. — Deidre 🌶🌶🌶 (@ShoeBeDoBeDoooo) November 21, 2026

6. This guy is a so called genius? He cant string a coherent sentence together FFS, Ahhmm yup, yup, yeah. Go try and buy another election Elon, see how that works out again. — newfieboe (@newfieboe89678) November 21, 2026

7. This tweaked-out clown is the most powerful civilian on Earth and deeply embedded in the current administration. It’s like a video chat with Ernst Blofeld. https://t.co/AOCPMPPr4P — Sooner Source (@Sooner_Source) November 21, 2026

8. It’s amazing how he has been able to sell his greatness image to millions of people.

Especially when he’s actually a marketer of some sort. https://t.co/P9ViOVdiCU — Wale Gates (@walegates) November 21, 2026