Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick Susanna reid
Susanna Reid wasn’t taking any of Robert Jenrick’s nonsense and you absolutely love to see it
You may remember last week when Nigel Farage was asked about his own MP Sarah Pochin’s charges of sexism within Reform UK, only for him to suggest it wasn’t to be taken seriously she’d downed a few drinks at a Christmas party when she said it.
Ranvir Singh asks Nigel Farage about Sarah Pochins comment about chauvinism in Reform
Farage suggests Sarah Pochin was drunk at the time she said that – "this was late at night & I think it would be fair to say.. she might have been down wind of a few drinks" https://t.co/ZTrlQDimwx
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 20, 2026
We return to it because Good Morning Britain’s estimable Susanna Reid was keen to ask Farage’s Reform UK colleague, Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick, what he made of his party leader’s frankly outrageous remarks.
And it’s fair to say Reid wasn’t having any of Jenrick’s nonsense and we absolutely love to see it.
Rober Jenrick says Nigel Farage said what he said about Sarah Pochin last week because he was frustrated with the question & wanted to talk about the EU
Susanna Reid: "Thats.. a rather extraordinary explanation for what he said" https://t.co/FptISfTK41
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2026
Jenrick probably needed a drink after that.
And these people surely said it best.
Source @SaulStaniforth