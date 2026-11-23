Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick Susanna reid

You may remember last week when Nigel Farage was asked about his own MP Sarah Pochin’s charges of sexism within Reform UK, only for him to suggest it wasn’t to be taken seriously she’d downed a few drinks at a Christmas party when she said it.

Ranvir Singh asks Nigel Farage about Sarah Pochins comment about chauvinism in Reform Farage suggests Sarah Pochin was drunk at the time she said that – "this was late at night & I think it would be fair to say.. she might have been down wind of a few drinks" https://t.co/ZTrlQDimwx — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 20, 2026

We return to it because Good Morning Britain’s estimable Susanna Reid was keen to ask Farage’s Reform UK colleague, Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick, what he made of his party leader’s frankly outrageous remarks.

And it’s fair to say Reid wasn’t having any of Jenrick’s nonsense and we absolutely love to see it.

Rober Jenrick says Nigel Farage said what he said about Sarah Pochin last week because he was frustrated with the question & wanted to talk about the EU Susanna Reid: "Thats.. a rather extraordinary explanation for what he said" https://t.co/FptISfTK41 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2026

Jenrick probably needed a drink after that.

And these people surely said it best.

1. You can literally see the moment when Robert Jenrick’s soul exits his body Prostituting himself and what’s left of his moral compass just for a shot at the big job over at Reform He’ll just say anything at this point Shameless, and headed for failure pic.twitter.com/AiutkRXOB6 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 23, 2026

3. Oh.

Well done Susanna Reid. Robert Jenrick reduced to a rambling buffoon as he's grilled like well cooked barbecue chicken re the Sarah Pochin remarks on chauvinism within the Reform Party. pic.twitter.com/Pt1SZZ7wKa — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) November 23, 2026

4. Anyone else feel that Jenrick has defended the misogyny allegations inside the reform party By suggesting Susanna was overthinking things. And suggesting that this isn’t an important issue. pic.twitter.com/5i8yb5bRa4 — PoliticalX (@Politics20204) November 23, 2026

5. There is a noticeable pattern in Jenrick's interview style: he consistently attempts to interrupt, talking over journalists to prevent them from finishing their questions and effectively shutting down any scrutiny.

He does it every single time. — Pleasure Principle (@PleasurePr79) November 23, 2026

6. I've never thought very highly of Robert Jenrick but seriously his days of appearing as a serious politician are well and truly over. — Norma Alexander (@AlexN_2016) November 23, 2026

7. Its like @RobertJenrick has stumbled across a magic ring and it’s slowly destroying his soul. Is there no low this man wont go? — John smith (@Johnsmithgbkj) November 23, 2026

8. When you’re sending Honest Bob Jenrick out to clear up your misogynistic mess then you don’t give a fying fluck about your misogynistic mess. — Squinter (@squinteratn) November 23, 2026

9. I think Robert is saying that the way women are treated and spoken about in his party is not "a serious" matter — Laura (@lmcwitch) November 23, 2026

Source @SaulStaniforth