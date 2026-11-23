Somebody asked why we ‘don’t have school reunions in the UK’ – 22 people who want to leave those days far, far behind them
There are many things that we’ve imported from the USA and, largely happily, embedded in our own culture, such as burgers, jazz and prom.
However, one American institution that has not managed to gain a foothold is the school reunion. We just don’t seem to want to revisit our days in a learning institution, which perhaps puts paid to the notion that those days are the best days of your life.
Over on the AskUk subreddit, user Hasitcome2this83 asked…
‘Why don’t we have school reunions in the UK?
‘My American friend just flew back for her 20 year high school reunion and it just got me wondering, how come we don’t do this, and even if we did… would you attend?
And they received an education in all the ways people were vehemently against getting back together with their old classmates, like these…