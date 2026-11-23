Life r/AskUK school

There are many things that we’ve imported from the USA and, largely happily, embedded in our own culture, such as burgers, jazz and prom.

However, one American institution that has not managed to gain a foothold is the school reunion. We just don’t seem to want to revisit our days in a learning institution, which perhaps puts paid to the notion that those days are the best days of your life.

Over on the AskUk subreddit, user Hasitcome2this83 asked…

‘Why don’t we have school reunions in the UK? ‘My American friend just flew back for her 20 year high school reunion and it just got me wondering, how come we don’t do this, and even if we did… would you attend?

And they received an education in all the ways people were vehemently against getting back together with their old classmates, like these…

1. ‘Because all the people we went to school with are pricks who we don’t like anymore.’

–Successful_Power_234

2. ‘High school is a much bigger deal for Americans than secondary school is for us.’

–MisterIndecisive

3. ‘I was the captain of my school football team, I watch an American movie and their equivalent is portrayed as Prince Charming with crowds of friends parading him. ‘The most appreciation I got was a free Radnor Flavoured Water and a free bus ticket home, paid for by my mates, but to be honest, I would choose that every single time.’

–CheekyNandosEnjoyer

4. ‘After leaving the UK and returning several times, it’s become increasingly clear to me that the UK is actually a pretty insular society and most people don’t care that much about people outside of their immediate family/friend group. ‘Not to the point that they’re mean or wish harm etc. obviously, just indifferent.’

–aunzuk123

5. ‘It’s on par with gender reveal parties… not most Brits’ cup of tea!’

–LadyNajaGirl

6. ‘They are a bit performative, and thats not really our culture. ‘If you like people you’ll keep in touch. And if you don’t keep in touch, do you really care about meeting up again?’

–Gwyllithar

7. ‘Because British people don’t want to see dickheads they went to school with a million years ago at some random event that is thrown for no logical reason.’

–Mikon_Youji

8. ‘Because they’re cringy.’

–LowAioli3870

9. ‘Which is why we also don’t like singing company anthems when we get to work in the morning. ‘A US business bought out the company I worked for after the millenium and they tried to get us to sing an anthem made for the company… as you can imagine, this went down very well and resulted in a level of disobedience and outright piss taking that meant the edict was rescinded within the week. ‘Whilst we share many things with our American cousins, we are very diffferent in many ways. ‘Have a nice day!’

–Guilty-Movie-3727

10. ‘Aren’t they just audits to see who got fat, who got rich, and who got ugly? No thanks.’

–crumpets4dinner

11. ‘I would choose elective wisdom tooth removal for my remaining, completely unproblematic wisdom teeth before attending a school reunion.’

–YouDontLookDead