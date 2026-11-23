Somebody asked for examples of Millennial slang that have now ‘completely disappeared’ – 21 sayings that have gone the way of ‘whassup?’
Language fads wax and wane just like any other fashion, as anyone who has a parent who still busts out the occasional ‘right on’ will know.
And it’s the turn of the rapidly ageing Millennial generation for their pet sayings to go the way of the roflcopter too.
User Far_Engineering3356 posed this question on the AskReddit page…
Millennials of Reddit, what slang did you use back in the day that has completely disappeared now?
And lots of people shared the things they’ll never be saying again, with greater or lesser degrees of happiness. Check these out…