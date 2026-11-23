Life millennials r/AskReddit

Language fads wax and wane just like any other fashion, as anyone who has a parent who still busts out the occasional ‘right on’ will know.

And it’s the turn of the rapidly ageing Millennial generation for their pet sayings to go the way of the roflcopter too.

User Far_Engineering3356 posed this question on the AskReddit page…

Millennials of Reddit, what slang did you use back in the day that has completely disappeared now?

And lots of people shared the things they’ll never be saying again, with greater or lesser degrees of happiness. Check these out…

1. ‘Rofl didn’t live. Lol stayed, lmao flourished. But we left our boy rofl behind. I think we gotta give him a little push back into the limelight.’

–Driller_Happy

2. ‘Owned.’

–RayPineocco

3. ‘Honestly I don’t think it’s the slang as much as the constant movie quotes, feels like anyone late 30’s-40’s had a friend that talked in constant Big Lebowski or Monty Python quotes and that just isn’t a thing anymore.’

–foursheetstothewind

4. ‘You guys don’t still call stuff tight and sick? I don’t say “Da bomb” anymore.’

–2ManyMonitors

5. ‘Awesomesauce slipped out the other day and my employees freaked out and called me a millennial.’

–mshappy

6. ‘I weirdly said “cool beans” the other day to my high schooler.’

–stmigo_24

7. ‘Rawr. I loved when scene girls sent me “Rawr”. Melted my heart every time.’

–studentjones

8. ‘Nobody gets called a skank anymore. Where did all the skanks go?’

–switchmallgrab

9. ‘This is kinda sad, but there’s no use for BRB anymore. Used to mean we were stepping away and couldn’t be reached. Now we’re always connected in some capacity.’

–influxofreflux

10. ‘I can’t call someone a jabroni anymore without confused looks.’

–MartiniD

11. ‘Metrosexual.’

–Ent_Trip_Newer