Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson
Tucker Carlson said Russia doesn’t punish people whose ideas it doesn’t like and Jacob Rees-Mogg’s one word response spoke for the entire internet
Tucker Carlson has finally achieved something of which we are genuinely in awe – he’s got people agreeing with Jacob Rees-Mogg.
And nowhere did he do it more strikingly than in this particular exchange in the American’s interview with the former Tory MP, when Carlson said Russia wasn’t in the business of punishing people whose views it doesn’t like.
And Rees-Mogg’s one-word response surely spoke for the entire internet.
Tucker Carlson says Russia is not punishing people who have ideas it doesn’t like
Jacob Rees-Mogg: WHAAAAT 😲 https://t.co/zlNl66PZtN
— Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) October 3, 2026
And these people surely said it best.