Tucker Carlson said Russia doesn’t punish people whose ideas it doesn’t like and Jacob Rees-Mogg’s one word response spoke for the entire internet

Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson has finally achieved something of which we are genuinely in awe – he’s got people agreeing with Jacob Rees-Mogg.

And nowhere did he do it more strikingly than in this particular exchange in the American’s interview with the former Tory MP, when Carlson said Russia wasn’t in the business of punishing people whose views it doesn’t like.

And Rees-Mogg’s one-word response surely spoke for the entire internet.

Tucker Carlson says Russia is not punishing people who have ideas it doesn’t like Jacob Rees-Mogg: WHAAAAT 😲 https://t.co/zlNl66PZtN — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) October 3, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. To make Rees-Mogg react as that speaks for itself. — Daniele 🇺🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HartreeFock) October 3, 2026

2. I have never seen a British Conservative so emotional😂 https://t.co/ypgpXzFsQY — Lesia Dubenko 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@LesiaLVD) October 4, 2026

3. To suggest that Russia, a country which will imprison you in a gulag for criticizing Putin, is a bastion of free speech over the UK, is a sign of idiocy (or of being a paid propagandist). https://t.co/2UrIicaFc7 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 3, 2026

4. Honestly fair play to Rees-Mogg for calling Tucker out on his bullshit. — Gord (@gord_eu) October 3, 2026

5. If you put morality aside, as Tucker does professionally, the best possible defense of him is actually that he’s being paid to say this nonsense. To do it for free means he’s lost his mind or is a full fledged idiot. https://t.co/Gze5H4vrSE — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 3, 2026

6. Tucker Carlson is essentially an American version of Russia Today. He's just going around trying to scare everyone about how good Russia is. Also, he's pushing the most foolish takes on Zelenskyy while praising Putin… Is he still so popular in the US? 🤔 https://t.co/gfLA61ek2j — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) October 4, 2026