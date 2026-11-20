Social Media British threads

We all have that friend, relative, or even colleague who has to be told that the meeting/party/interview is half an hour or an hour earlier than it really is, just so they’ll turn up dead on time.

But even with the best will in the world, any of us can be a few minutes late, and for any Brits out there, you know what that means – having to come up with an excuse.

Luckily, Threads users have been pondering this question.

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There are plenty to pick from. Is your favourite in there?

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