Entertainment films movies nostalgia

There are classic movie plot twists and then there is whatever the hell this is. The denouement of the 1980 motorcycle racing film Silver Dream Racer has been shared on Twitter by the eminently followable Scarred For Life and it’s absolutely, hilariously chaotic.

Starring none other than pop icon and heartthrob David Essex, the film received ‘mixed’ reviews at the time.

As you’ve probably worked out, this clip comes with the biggest spoiler alert possible.

Popcorn at the ready!

Nothing can prepare you for the ending to David Essex’s motorbike racing film SILVER DREAM RACER (1980). The underdog wins the British Grand Prix – hooray! Time to celebra– OH MY GAAAAAAAAHHHHD https://t.co/7p67mvh2RZ — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) November 17, 2026

Blimey! It brought out the Twitter film critics.

1. 'So, we want a feel good Rocky style film but you know, on motorbikes. Hear me out. He's young, handsome. He's a natural on a motorbike. He wins against all the odds. Then, he EXPLODES. And we loop the scream of a girl to the point where you feel sick. Then CREDITS'. — Marc Smith (@iamnotmiserable) November 17, 2026

2. It just needs a big foot to come down Monty python style and squish whatever was left. — Iain Rae (@iainrae68) November 17, 2026

3. The explosion part was absolute cream on the cake, just in case it wasn’t quite demented enough — FooFlouncers (@FeckOffFlouncer) November 17, 2026

4. It appears that the screenwriter's 12-year old son got a hold of his dad's script and wrote "…and then he EXPLODES *KABOOM*!" and the director never questioned it. — wahsatchmo (@wahsatchmo) November 17, 2026

6. If The Karate Kid were made in the UK, he would have ended the movie with only one leg and possibly brain cancer. — Tom (@morliklosername) November 17, 2026

7. The guy who came in second must have been buzzin'. — DAILY HORROR STUFF | Michael Sellars | Author (@HorrorPaperback) November 17, 2026

8. I am pretty sure the US theatrical release froze at the point where he puts his arms in the air, leaving the ending triumphal at best and ambiguous at worst — SheerDevilment (@SDevilment) November 17, 2026