Entertainment films movies nostalgia
A clip of the melodramatic ending to the 1980 film ‘Silver Dream Racer’ went viral, and it really has to be seen to be believed
There are classic movie plot twists and then there is whatever the hell this is. The denouement of the 1980 motorcycle racing film Silver Dream Racer has been shared on Twitter by the eminently followable Scarred For Life and it’s absolutely, hilariously chaotic.
Starring none other than pop icon and heartthrob David Essex, the film received ‘mixed’ reviews at the time.
As you’ve probably worked out, this clip comes with the biggest spoiler alert possible.
Popcorn at the ready!
Nothing can prepare you for the ending to David Essex’s motorbike racing film SILVER DREAM RACER (1980). The underdog wins the British Grand Prix – hooray! Time to celebra– OH MY GAAAAAAAAHHHHD https://t.co/7p67mvh2RZ
— Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) November 17, 2026
Blimey! It brought out the Twitter film critics.