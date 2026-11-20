What’s a career path where it’s bad to be attractive? – 17 professions where being ugly is an advantage
If we’re honest with ourselves, we all want to be beautiful. Of course, true beauty lies in our character, but being good looking must be a huge bonus.
Although, according to the findings of Reddit user u/OkRun15, being attractive can work against you. And we know this because he put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a career path where it’s actually BAD to be conventionally attractive?’
Here are the best jobs for fugly people…