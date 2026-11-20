Round Ups r/AskReddit

If we’re honest with ourselves, we all want to be beautiful. Of course, true beauty lies in our character, but being good looking must be a huge bonus.

Although, according to the findings of Reddit user u/OkRun15, being attractive can work against you. And we know this because he put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a career path where it’s actually BAD to be conventionally attractive?’

Here are the best jobs for fugly people…

1. ‘Teaching middle school or high school. Because I am fat and dress like a hobo I have been blessedly free from student crushes and weird behavior.’

-QueerTree

2. ‘In my occupation (dating coach), you lose credibility when you’re tall and good looking because everyone assumes you do well in dating because of genetics (which is often true, to be fair). ‘And clients who aren’t tall or good looking also don’t think that a tall, good looking guy understands them. Which is also often true. ‘Fortunately, I’m a 5’4″ not conventionally attractive asian guy lol. ‘My friend was like “dude you managed to get the only job where being short and not conventionally good looking gives you a huge advantage”’

-becomesharp

3. ‘A family friend is an elementary school principal and is a professional body builder as his hobby…I don’t mean he has a marvel build, I mean he looks like a body builder… ‘A few years ago it was the last week of the school year. So they had pool day at the city public pool. He wore regular swim trunks and it made the city paper that he was dressed inappropriately around the kids. ‘Regular swim trunks’

-williamthunder

4. ‘I do believe people have NOT become spies for being too memorable. Attractive people are memorable.’

-youwontfindmyname

5. ‘Comedians seem to be more successful looking odd instead of conventionally attractive – though you can obviously have success either way. Just harder to find the right angle of being self-deprecating if you’re gorgeous.’

-KidGold

6. ‘I worked as a child welfare case manager when I was relatively young and considered conventionally attractive. Constantly, I had parents undermine everything I was saying because they thought I was unfit for my job due to my appearance. I had parents attack my appearance in court to say that I was unfit to give them guidance. On top of that when you would have cases with older teens, you would get hit on and then you would also get hit on by their pervy dads. Mind you in the job you are left alone with a lot of these people to have private conversations and you have to go visit the homes of the parents so it opens you up to a lot of very unsafe situations.’

-Justpeachy09

7. ‘Therapist— patients are already prone to fall in love with you’

-Affectionate_Run20

8. ‘Weirdly, working in a pharmacy. I am in my early 20s, blonde, curvy, and when I ask patients questions about their medical history and symptoms, they do not want to provide details. They stammer, get embarrassed, blush… and I have to spend a longer amount of time (than other staff) extracting basic information so we can provide advice and fulfil their prescriptions. Simultaneously, many patients do not want to take medical advice from someone attractive and young, and they do not take me seriously.’

-mousyinatree