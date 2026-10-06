Robert De Niro’s NSFW message to Trump was already amazing, but it was made so much better by how much it riled the Maga cultists
It’s exactly four weeks to the Midterm elections in the US. While Donald Trump’s position isn’t up for grabs, despite what he might say at his rallies, if Republicans lose the House and Senate, he will be a lame duck president.
Trump’s pitch for the midterms:
“Pretend I’m running, please. If we don’t win, they’ll end up impeaching me.” https://t.co/31rLBSlcQF
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 4, 2026
At the weekend, celebrities and campaigners gathered in New York for a ‘Hands Off Our Vote’ event, at which Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo rallied the crowd.
Avengers star Ruffalo threatened to ‘hulk out’.
Ruffalo: Hands off our fucking vote. I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry. Hey, I’m still here. They thought I was out for the count. I’m still here. I’m still playing the Hulk. https://t.co/5qyxUBPlWG
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026
Screen legend and renowned Trump critic Robert De Niro had a direct message for the president. It was characteristically NSFW.
De Niro: The Trump administration knows that their policies are unpopular. They’re not stupid. Well, okay. They are very fucking stupid. I mean, really stupid. They’re stupider than I ever thought. But they recognize what they’re doing is turning away people. https://t.co/oLebNm8xHn
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026
“Let me put it another way …Keep your fucking hands off our vote.”
He got the whole audience involved.
De Niro: When that coward, that fucking piece of shit, Donald Trump, tries to take our voice and power away, what do we tell him? Keep your fucking hands off our vote. https://t.co/NIxrORfAMT
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026
The Maga cultists lost their tiny minds.
JUST NOW: Robert De Niro is going BERSERK in an unhinged rant
"When that coward, that f*cking piece of sh*t Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away?! What do we tell him? Your f*cking hands off our vote!"
He doesn’t have an intelligent thought in his hollow head so all he can do is cuss and hope the tribe claps for him!
EMBARRASS THIS LOSER AND VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2026
Listen to this unhinged psychopath. TDS lunatic.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 5, 2026
ROBERT DE NIRO HAS BEEN SCREAMING THE SAME F-BOMBS AT TRUMP FOR TEN YEARS.
He calls Trump a coward and claims Trump wants to take away your vote, while Democrats vote against requiring an ID to cast one.
A washed-up actor cussing into a microphone isn’t an argument, and it’s exactly why normal Americans are going to vote red in November.
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 5, 2026
De Niro is a piece of shit https://t.co/6OedQQHNjO
— ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 5, 2026
Robert De Niro used to make movies. Now he grabs a mic, spits out “piece of shit,” and waits for the activists to clap.
That’s not an argument. It’s a tantrum dressed up as courage.
Put the mic down. Vote red in November.
— Myrna (@GigaBeers) October 5, 2026
To put it another way …
Plenty of people were on Team De Niro. Here’s what they had to say.
This explains a lot, actually.
Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab