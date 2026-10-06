Robert De Niro’s NSFW message to Trump was already amazing, but it was made so much better by how much it riled the Maga cultists

US Robert De Niro US politics

It’s exactly four weeks to the Midterm elections in the US. While Donald Trump’s position isn’t up for grabs, despite what he might say at his rallies, if Republicans lose the House and Senate, he will be a lame duck president.

Trump’s pitch for the midterms: “Pretend I’m running, please. If we don’t win, they’ll end up impeaching me.” https://t.co/31rLBSlcQF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 4, 2026

At the weekend, celebrities and campaigners gathered in New York for a ‘Hands Off Our Vote’ event, at which Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo rallied the crowd.

Avengers star Ruffalo threatened to ‘hulk out’.

Ruffalo: Hands off our fucking vote. I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry. Hey, I’m still here. They thought I was out for the count. I’m still here. I’m still playing the Hulk. https://t.co/5qyxUBPlWG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026

Screen legend and renowned Trump critic Robert De Niro had a direct message for the president. It was characteristically NSFW.

De Niro: The Trump administration knows that their policies are unpopular. They’re not stupid. Well, okay. They are very fucking stupid. I mean, really stupid. They’re stupider than I ever thought. But they recognize what they’re doing is turning away people. https://t.co/oLebNm8xHn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2026

“Let me put it another way …Keep your fucking hands off our vote.”

He got the whole audience involved.

De Niro: When that coward, that fucking piece of shit, Donald Trump, tries to take our voice and power away, what do we tell him? Keep your fucking hands off our vote. https://t.co/NIxrORfAMT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

The Maga cultists lost their tiny minds.

JUST NOW: Robert De Niro is going BERSERK in an unhinged rant "When that coward, that f*cking piece of sh*t Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away?! What do we tell him? Your f*cking hands off our vote!" He doesn’t have an intelligent thought in his hollow head so all he can do is cuss and hope the tribe claps for him! EMBARRASS THIS LOSER AND VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2026

Listen to this unhinged psychopath. TDS lunatic. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 5, 2026

ROBERT DE NIRO HAS BEEN SCREAMING THE SAME F-BOMBS AT TRUMP FOR TEN YEARS. He calls Trump a coward and claims Trump wants to take away your vote, while Democrats vote against requiring an ID to cast one. A washed-up actor cussing into a microphone isn’t an argument, and it’s exactly why normal Americans are going to vote red in November. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 5, 2026

De Niro is a piece of shit https://t.co/6OedQQHNjO — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 5, 2026

Robert De Niro used to make movies. Now he grabs a mic, spits out “piece of shit,” and waits for the activists to clap. That’s not an argument. It’s a tantrum dressed up as courage. Put the mic down. Vote red in November. — Myrna (@GigaBeers) October 5, 2026

To put it another way …

Plenty of people were on Team De Niro. Here’s what they had to say.

1. 🚨HOLY SHIT EVERY WORD OF THIS! DeNiro: “When that coward, that fucking piece of shit Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away. What do we tell him? Your fucking hands off our vote.” DeNiro is a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/9DXTE4fVlX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 4, 2026

2. Robert De Niro just drew the line in permanent ink. Our vote belongs to us. Trump can have the podium. He can have the cameras. He can have the gold-plated everything. But the one thing he doesn’t get to own is the thing that decides who holds the power.

Our vote. Hands off. https://t.co/bY5UzdESpA — Chetter (@ChetterHub) October 5, 2026

3. De Niro is the fucking bomb. 🔥❤️ https://t.co/XBWNjXmK2e — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 5, 2026

4. De Niro’s dead right. That gutless piece of shit is a 34-count felon, a court-branded sexual abuser, and his name keeps oozing out of the Epstein files. Hands the fuck off our vote. — Hector Samuels🇦🇺🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@HS19661966) October 5, 2026

5. Robert De Niro did not mince words here. He calls Donald Trump “a fucking piece of shit” and that he needs to “keep your fucking hands off our vote”. He also calls out Congress, the Supreme Court and the DOJ for bending the knee. Expect a raging Truth Social post when First… — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 5, 2026

6. De Niro didn’t come to be polite. He came to draw a line: Donald Trump doesn’t own America, and he sure as hell doesn’t own its votes. https://t.co/tOA1PAFtlb — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) October 5, 2026

7. Robert DeNiro is my hero forever! https://t.co/ffnpTfn4fz — KNugent4118 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@KNugent4118) October 5, 2026

8. Bobby DeNiro. One of my most favorite people on earth. ❤️ https://t.co/tfbeZVQSv6 — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 4, 2026

9. Absolutely! DeNiro's passion is inspiring. We won't let anyone silence our voices. 💪🗳️ https://t.co/o7r9PjpIim — Anthony Allen (@AnthonyAllcej4) October 5, 2026

10. This is the DeNiro we've been waiting for all our lives https://t.co/UV6yuancYl — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) October 5, 2026

11. If you listen to nothing else, please listen to this. https://t.co/ySyrC8uUXy — Laurie Hunter (@LaurieHunt78263) October 5, 2026

12. Robert De Niro is a legendary badass. 🔥 He’s unapologetically against Trump, MAGA and everything they represent. Oh and one more thing: “Fuck Trump!” pic.twitter.com/EZbohngKkQ — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 5, 2026

13. Yes yes yes. Love Robert DeNiro. He is a first class man, great actor and an awesome human being https://t.co/EmiYHhgHve — Linda Trulock (@ConradTrulock) October 5, 2026

14. De Niro Delivers Fiery Anti-Trump Speech at NYC Vote Protection Event

At the Indivisible-organized 'Hands Off Our Vote' event, the 83-year-old actor called Trump a 'coward' and 'fucking piece of shit,' urging the crowd to declare 'your fucking hands off our vote.' Joined by… https://t.co/XsIkslivVK — Hampton Howell, dialogue & non-violence. (@citizenpsych) October 5, 2026

This explains a lot, actually.

De Niro has played psychopaths, criminals and idiots. He recognizes the entire Trump Cabinet. — Achilles, son of Peleus (@LiberalAchaean) October 4, 2026

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab