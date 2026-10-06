US Robert De Niro US politics

Robert De Niro’s NSFW message to Trump was already amazing, but it was made so much better by how much it riled the Maga cultists

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s exactly four weeks to the Midterm elections in the US. While Donald Trump’s position isn’t up for grabs, despite what he might say at his rallies, if Republicans lose the House and Senate, he will be a lame duck president.

At the weekend, celebrities and campaigners gathered in New York for a ‘Hands Off Our Vote’ event, at which Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo rallied the crowd.

Avengers star Ruffalo threatened to ‘hulk out’.

Screen legend and renowned Trump critic Robert De Niro had a direct message for the president. It was characteristically NSFW.

“Let me put it another way …Keep your fucking hands off our vote.”

He got the whole audience involved.

The Maga cultists lost their tiny minds.

To put it another way …

a girl lying on the ground haning a tantrum

Plenty of people were on Team De Niro. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This explains a lot, actually.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab