Science donald trump pandemic

Just what the world needs right now – another global epidemic, right?

And while we don’t want to alarm you or anything, people with much bigger brains than ours are keeping a close eye on the case of a Russian lab technician who died after an apparent accident at a plague research centre in Siberia.

Russia says the risk of it becoming a full-blown epidemic are low and they’ve never lied to anyone before, right?

At which point we turn to the question put to Donald Trump as people sought the president’s thoughts, such as they were, on what might happen next (and what he was going to do about it).

Q: Are you concerned about the outbreak in Russia? Trump: I am. The pneumonia plague, if you call it. That’s a disease we used to be able control. But somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They’re like an army. The germs have really become relatively stronger than they were, and things that used to work on pneumonia don’t work as well anymore — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. When he finds out pneumonia has a 'p' we'll never hear the end of it. https://t.co/e74zTT1ye7 — Covie (@covie_93) October 5, 2026

2. He has no idea what he's talking about, as usual. — Jill Nash (@jcnash) October 5, 2026

3. How I have not missed hearing Trump spout uninformed bollocks about deadly diseases https://t.co/ulJOrTzcUP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 5, 2026

4. It’s pneumonic plague not pneumonia. What a moron. — Mike in Houston (Tariffs are taxes on consumers) (@Mike_in_Houston) October 5, 2026

5. Did you know pneumonia is spelled with a P. Most people don’t know that. With a P. — Joshua Stein @greensteinnyc on Post.news (@greensteinnyc) October 5, 2026

6. Why isn’t it the “Russia Virus” https://t.co/mpIjn8GGwt — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 5, 2026

7. "Big, strong germs. You should have seen the muscles on these germs. Beautiful germs. And they come up to me with tears in their eyes and say sir, may I infect you? They always say sir." — Chet Gould III (@ChesterGould181) October 5, 2026

8. Ah yeah, the pneumonia plague. Just inject bleach – probably knock it right out. https://t.co/3lWTIH9Pvm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2026