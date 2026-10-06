Science donald trump pandemic

Donald Trump was asked about fears of a plague epidemic in Russia and his answer was the polar opposite of reassuring

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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Just what the world needs right now – another global epidemic, right?

And while we don’t want to alarm you or anything, people with much bigger brains than ours are keeping a close eye on the case of a Russian lab technician who died after an apparent accident at a plague research centre in Siberia.

Russia says the risk of it becoming a full-blown epidemic are low and they’ve never lied to anyone before, right?

At which point we turn to the question put to Donald Trump as people sought the president’s thoughts, such as they were, on what might happen next (and what he was going to do about it).

And these people surely said it best.

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