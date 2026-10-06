Donald Trump was asked about fears of a plague epidemic in Russia and his answer was the polar opposite of reassuring
Just what the world needs right now – another global epidemic, right?
And while we don’t want to alarm you or anything, people with much bigger brains than ours are keeping a close eye on the case of a Russian lab technician who died after an apparent accident at a plague research centre in Siberia.
Russia says the risk of it becoming a full-blown epidemic are low and they’ve never lied to anyone before, right?
At which point we turn to the question put to Donald Trump as people sought the president’s thoughts, such as they were, on what might happen next (and what he was going to do about it).
Q: Are you concerned about the outbreak in Russia?
Trump: I am. The pneumonia plague, if you call it. That’s a disease we used to be able control. But somehow those microbes have gotten stronger and smarter. They’re like an army. The germs have really become relatively stronger than they were, and things that used to work on pneumonia don’t work as well anymore
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026
And these people surely said it best.