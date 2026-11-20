Politics Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now, where it wasn’t one of the panellists who caught our attention this week.

No, it was this particular woman in the audience who went wildly – wildly viral – on Twitter after she took aim at the people and the politicians who always lay the blame on the same people. And no, she doesn’t mean multi-millionaires.

And it was an excellent point very well made, so much so that it wasn’t just people in the studio audience who were applauding.

Lady in pink, "We’re on a bit of a merry go round here" "One week we’re blaming migrants" "The next week we’re demonising disabled people" "The poorest people in society are always bearing the brunt of big government decisions, and I think it’s blooming disgusting" "Nobody wakes up in the morning and says: I’m going to claim PIP today. It’s not as simple as that" "Nobody wakes up saying they want a min wage job, and rely on universal credit to get by, to pay things like rent, council tax, water, relying on food banks" "There’s an obvious solution in my opinion: MPs expenses and privileges" "They’re on £99,000 a year wages, subsidised food in parliament" Fiona Bruce, "Are you saying they should take a pay cut and that money goes to the welfare budget?" Lady in pink, "Yes!" My view: What bothers me is how casually politicians use the phrase “difficult decisions”. A minister has to defend a cut in an interview. Someone else has to sit at the kitchen table and work out how to live with it. Every budget is full of choices. Leaving a tax break in place is just as much a decision as reducing someone’s support. Yet only one of those choices tends to come with a lecture about what the country can afford. I’d like every minister proposing a cut to answer two questions. What other ways of raising that money did you consider? And why did you decide the fairest option was to take it from people with the least room to spare? — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 19, 2026

And here are just some of the many comments it prompted.

Source @implausibleblog

1. She is correct the politicians always pick on the poorest. Yet the media are reticent to call out the perks politicians get. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) November 20, 2026

2. Politicians: We need to make "difficult decisions."

Public: Difficult decisions that effect yourselves?

Politicians: Oh god no. — Robert Gough (@SilentWraith87) November 20, 2026

3. 👏👏👏 to the lady in pink 💗 https://t.co/0ZuNHAjYk6 — Carole Bruce (@CaroleBruce17) November 20, 2026

5. Big up to the lady in pink! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/JxWmpwgXwt — Lei (@Lei_Neverland) November 20, 2026

6. "The poorest people in society are always bearing the brunt of big government decisions, and I think it's blooming disgusting" I wish more of the British public thought like this. Good to know there’s still decent people out there. https://t.co/zRW6xvDto0 — Becklescake 🍓 (@BecklesCake92) November 20, 2026

7. While she has a point that it’s always the poorest who are blamed and taken from, and she has a point that MPs should face cuts like everyone else, in reality this won’t raise anywhere near the money needed. We need to go after the billionaires. — Alan (@stick_facts) November 20, 2026

8. And rightly so. Why do these mp’s get all these things paid for when everyone else have to deal with it all themselves? They should get a wage like everyone else but all these other ‘freebies’ should be scrapped. Why should the ordinary person be forced to keep them in luxury? — Black Isle Clansman “Extremist”🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✊🏼 (@ClansmanIsle) November 20, 2026

9. Well said this lady in pink 👏👏👏 — Hon2109 aka OneTMalloy (@HughONe93622860) November 20, 2026

10. Yeah she's not wrong. MP's always blame everyone else but themselves. — Streaker (@Super_Streaker) November 20, 2026

11. Whoever this woman is 👏👏👏. She is correct! Pay attention @bbcquestiontime — G.K. Thompson (@GaryKThompson71) November 20, 2026

12. I hate that the moderator laughed at her. — raggedyanne (@Lab15) November 20, 2026