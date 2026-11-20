Politics donald trump president xi ymca
China performed ‘YMCA’ for Donald Trump and he seemed to be the only one not in on the joke – 17 replies here to help him out
According to her Twitter bio, Margo Martin serves as an official “White House Special Assistant to the President” and a “Communications Advisor.”
She might need to work on her international communication skills after this post.
Martin dropped a video on her timeline of a special performance of the Village People’s “YMCA” during Donald Trump’s recent visit to China.
It’s a stilted performance that looks like a high school musical. In the brief footage, the video board on stage shows Trump happily nodding along the whole time. Martin posted the video with a heart emoji.
.@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️ https://t.co/R4kDBxIiBE
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 19, 2026
Magas loved it and saw it as the perfect representation of how Trump owns the libs.
@MargoMartin47 @POTUS Love it! Remembering the song snobs who refused to let him use their music at the early rallies. YMCA and God Bless The USA will remain while the others are forgotten.
— Frances Harrison (@cubby117) November 19, 2026
The rest of the social media world saw this for what it was: a condescending and mocking “tribute” to Trump, his taste in music, and what he’s done to America.