Politics donald trump president xi ymca

According to her Twitter bio, Margo Martin serves as an official “White House Special Assistant to the President” and a “Communications Advisor.”

She might need to work on her international communication skills after this post.

Martin dropped a video on her timeline of a special performance of the Village People’s “YMCA” during Donald Trump’s recent visit to China.

It’s a stilted performance that looks like a high school musical. In the brief footage, the video board on stage shows Trump happily nodding along the whole time. Martin posted the video with a heart emoji.

.@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️ https://t.co/R4kDBxIiBE — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 19, 2026

Magas loved it and saw it as the perfect representation of how Trump owns the libs.

@MargoMartin47 @POTUS Love it! Remembering the song snobs who refused to let him use their music at the early rallies. YMCA and God Bless The USA will remain while the others are forgotten. — Frances Harrison (@cubby117) November 19, 2026

The rest of the social media world saw this for what it was: a condescending and mocking “tribute” to Trump, his taste in music, and what he’s done to America.

1. I repeat, Xi knows exactly what he’s doing https://t.co/a2WArFUNgy — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 19, 2026

2. Xi knows exactly what he’s doing by putting on this YMCA cringe fest for Trump pic.twitter.com/T6dTlOPhMC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 19, 2026

4. All it takes is for a communist regime to play the President's favorite song for him and he'll bow down and kiss the feet of the Communist Leader. pic.twitter.com/ba5hVV03m4 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 19, 2026

5. 😂 OMG! Xi hosted a performance of YMCA, while watching alongside Trump. They’re mocking him right to his face, and he doesn’t even realize it. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vvjohquDoG — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 19, 2026

6. China is making fun of Trump. And Trump is to stupid to figure it out. — Jeff DeCola (@JeffDeCola) November 19, 2026

7. this is like the TAR finale but for the American century of humiliation. https://t.co/W4v5do4nTT — john (@johnsemley3000) November 19, 2026