Politics brexit Sharron davies
Sharron Davies has had it up to here with unelected lawmakers in Europe after Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset and it was a glorious self-own for the ages
Sharron Davies, one-time Olympic swimmer, former Big Breakfast presenter and now full-time fulminator on Twitter, isn’t happy.
No change there then, you might think, but this time she really isn’t happy, and it’s Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset deal with the European Union that’s really got her goat.
I do not want our laws set by this woman. I did not elect her. We cannot remove her by voting! I want a Westminster government that British people can remove if they decide they want to. Not a weak PM who defers to Brussels
— Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) November 20, 2026
Davie’s point appears to be that she didn’t vote for ‘this woman’ – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – and she isn’t able to vote her out either.
At which point Davies’s self-awareness levels appear to have hit the dreaded zero mark. And these people surely said it best.
Source @sharrond62