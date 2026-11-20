Politics brexit Sharron davies

Sharron Davies, one-time Olympic swimmer, former Big Breakfast presenter and now full-time fulminator on Twitter, isn’t happy.

No change there then, you might think, but this time she really isn’t happy, and it’s Andy Burnham’s Brexit reset deal with the European Union that’s really got her goat.

I do not want our laws set by this woman. I did not elect her. We cannot remove her by voting! I want a Westminster government that British people can remove if they decide they want to. Not a weak PM who defers to Brussels — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) November 20, 2026

Davie’s point appears to be that she didn’t vote for ‘this woman’ – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – and she isn’t able to vote her out either.

At which point Davies’s self-awareness levels appear to have hit the dreaded zero mark. And these people surely said it best.

1. Cat check: Sharron Davies sits in the House of Lords, where she sets laws. You cannot remove her by voting. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 20, 2026

2. We didn’t elect you, you’re not a politician, you sit in the House of Lords feeding off of the teat of the British state, you are an embarrassment and a hypocrite. — Mr E. You can’t tax your way to prosperity. (@MarcJohn_Oxford) November 20, 2026

3. “I did not elect her. We cannot remove her by voting!” 🤔 Says Baroness Davies of Devonport, who was gifted a seat in the House of Lords – that unelected private members’ club. The irony seems to have escaped you. Give it a rest! — Dieter (@JuiceTerry12) November 20, 2026

4. Yet you get to make our laws and we never elected you, and we can't remove you… — Nathan Dennis 🇺🇦 (@nathansldennis) November 20, 2026

5. This woman does not set laws! She’s the head of the Commission (the EU civil service). Laws are set by elected MEPs. The level of ignorance is astounding. — 🇺🇦 Clive Davies #FBPE 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@CliveDaviesUK) November 20, 2026

6. We did not elect you either but you get to be miserable about everything and displaying the typical Right behaviour of demanding everything be your way — 🐾 Sammy White🐾🦔🦇🐝 (@sammysangel) November 20, 2026

7. You literally just gave a speech in the House Of Lords. You know, the unelected second chamber of the UK Parliament, where you sit as a LIFE PEER, unelected. The fvcken hypocrisy is beyond belief. — Alex Mc (@AMunroo86684) November 20, 2026

8. Says Sharon from the unelected House Of Lords. We didn’t elect you either petal! — The Dimarco (@thedimarco76) November 20, 2026

9. Are you REALLY this uninformed/uneducated/unaware, or is it some form of clickbait? — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) November 20, 2026

Source @sharrond62