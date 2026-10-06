Politics channel 4 news Helen whately Krishnan guru-murthy

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s 19-word takedown of Helen Whately was so good it was basically Mrs Merton-esque

John Plunkett. Updated October 6th, 2026

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We like a bit of Krishnan Guru-Murthy on these pages, the Channel 4 News man having an uncanny ability to cut to the chase in a way that is rare among TV news anchors.

And this is right up there with his very best, a 19-word takedown of Conservative – Google, Google – shadow secretary of state for work and pensions on Monday night.

That is basically Mrs Merton-esque – or something like it – and there is surely no higher praise.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

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Source @implausibleblog