Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s 19-word takedown of Helen Whately was so good it was basically Mrs Merton-esque

Politics channel 4 news Helen whately Krishnan guru-murthy

We like a bit of Krishnan Guru-Murthy on these pages, the Channel 4 News man having an uncanny ability to cut to the chase in a way that is rare among TV news anchors.

And this is right up there with his very best, a 19-word takedown of Conservative – Google, Google – shadow secretary of state for work and pensions on Monday night.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, "How long do you think its going to take for people to forget you ran the country for 14 years?" Helen Whateley, "Kemi has published an essay called The Right Way, really thinking about what’s gone wrong with the country" 14 years of Tory austerity 🤷‍♀️ My view: Fourteen years of Conservative government hollowed out the public realm: councils stripped back, NHS waiting lists soared, social care was left in crisis, schools and courts were squeezed, and living standards stagnated for many people. Then Brexit added trade barriers, labour shortages, higher costs and less investment to an economy already weakened by austerity. Kemi Badenoch can publish as many essays as she likes, but the party cannot meaningfully diagnose Britain’s decline without acknowledging its central role in causing it. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 5, 2026

That is basically Mrs Merton-esque – or something like it – and there is surely no higher praise.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. They should be experts in why we've failed as a country over the last 14 years. — Radnor & Sidmouth (@khan03_08_2002) October 5, 2026

2. They’re just sales people with nothing to sell. — Rzalacc (@RyanEL73) October 5, 2026

3. I really hope the Tories keep rolling out hopeless Helen who really should be given a British comedy award, I love her interviews. — FATMILLER (@FATMILLER62) October 5, 2026

4. They've lost their way and lost any purpose they ever thought they had. They really need to take a long walk into the wilderness — light en up (@MartinSpit36640) October 5, 2026

6. Helen Whateley is surely one of the great political brains of our era. — Peter Bailey (@PB93470) October 6, 2026

Source @implausibleblog