People have been sharing the ‘most frugal’ acts they’ve ever witnessed – 22 examples of epic stinginess

Life r/AskUK

Being a bit frugal is no bad thing, as anyone lucky enough to have some savings in the bank will tell you.

However, when being careful tips over into being genuinely tightfisted, the virtue of counting the pennies becomes altogether less attractive.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user cactusdan94 asked this…

‘Whats the most stingy/frugal thing youve seen someone do? ‘I’ll start by saying I’m a bit frugal myself. But a couple I know have done things that have almost made my jaw hit the floor. I think what makes it worse is they are absolutely NOT strapped for cash. Tell me your tales of tightness.’

And the replies absolutely did not disappoint. Strap in for a wild ride into the worlds of some certifiable skinflints…

1. ‘A neighbour of mine regularly washes out dog poo bags and hangs them to dry on the line, because, and I quote, “I’m not having a monthly outgoing for something to pick up dogsh*t with”.’

–FightingApe

2. ‘Went to school with a kid whose parents would cut the toes out of his shoes instead of buying him a bigger pair. The poverty in the 80s was pretty extreme.’

–checkoutmypaws

3. ‘We have an ex-friend who used to come to our group dinner but always pay last. We each work out our individual bill at the end of the meal and then added a few pounds each on for a tip. ‘She’d wait ’til the end to pay last then ask the server what was remaining to be paid without the service charge. ‘So not only did we end up not giving the poor waiting staff a tip she’d mostly end up not paying anything or just paying a few pounds.’

–Affectionate_Ad6864

4. ‘A group meal at a BYOB curry house and a friend of a friend brought one 1.5l bottle of Spar own brand lemonade then tried to help himself to all the lovely booze other people brought.’

–hdhxuxufxufufiffif

5. ‘Reusing teabags over the course of several days. I can accept making a second cup with the same teabag, a third makes me wonder about your life choices, and fourth and fifth… it’s too frugal. Life’s too short for a shitty cup of tea.’

–Ajishly

6. ‘This girl in our friend group would never pay for her meal when we were out because “I’m scared of my card Information being stolen”. So she’d get a free meal from one of our friends every time we all went out and she’d always get the most expensive meal. ‘Obviously not friends with her anymore but between all of us she owes £500. She would also never contribute to group birthday presents but when it came to her birthday she wanted a Tiffany necklace.’

–BarbiePeonies

7. ‘An old work colleague offered me a lift home after work many years ago and refused to use his headlights, and I quote, “to save money on having to replace my bulbs”.’

–aahhbisto

8. ‘A family member went for a work meal on a Friday night around Christmas, and their boss ordered a steak. ‘She then made a huge deal about how MASSIVE it was and how she couldn’t POSSIBLY finish it all (it was not a large steak). She ate half of it and asked to take the rest of it home. ‘Monday came and everyone was laughing about her having made such a big deal of the size of the steak, and someone jokingly asked her if she had managed to finish the rest of the ‘huge’ steak. ‘She very seriously answered that she was glad she had taken it home as she had unexpected visitors over the weekend. After further probing it turned out she had minced the leftovers and made bolognese for FOUR!’

–Gloomy_Use5525

9. ‘I had a mate once who had a 30p off voucher for the cinema that he got from returning some pick’n’mix chocolates that he said had been melted and then re-set. ‘We stood for 20 minutes while they tried to redeem this voucher against a ticket, because he was adamant that they owed him 30p, but they said it could only be redeemed for more pick’n’mix but he was having none of it. ‘We missed the first 10 minutes of the film, and the whole time he didn’t understand why this was stupid.’

–tyrannosaurus-tail

10. ‘The crappy Quality Street coconut ones. My little sister saves them for Halloween to give to trick or treaters.’

–concretebeagle

11. ‘Not crazy, but it really annoys me when people that have money decide to not heat their houses and take pride on it. “Yeah I am using two jumpers and a hot water bottle. but my house is still on 14 and I refuse to put the heating on.”‘

–Missing-Caffeine