People have been sharing the ‘most frugal’ acts they’ve ever witnessed – 22 examples of epic stinginess
Being a bit frugal is no bad thing, as anyone lucky enough to have some savings in the bank will tell you.
However, when being careful tips over into being genuinely tightfisted, the virtue of counting the pennies becomes altogether less attractive.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user cactusdan94 asked this…
‘Whats the most stingy/frugal thing youve seen someone do?
‘I’ll start by saying I’m a bit frugal myself. But a couple I know have done things that have almost made my jaw hit the floor. I think what makes it worse is they are absolutely NOT strapped for cash. Tell me your tales of tightness.’
And the replies absolutely did not disappoint. Strap in for a wild ride into the worlds of some certifiable skinflints…