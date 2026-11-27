What is your worst experience in a job interview? – 17 hopeful candidates who had a terrible time
Job interviews can be stressful at the best of times. You’ve likely prepared a presentation, double-checked your CV, and then there’s the tricky matter of impressing the interviewer.
Most interviews are never that bad though. However some can be amusingly diabolical. Reddit user u/miowiamagrapegod wanted to hear about these experiences after having a rough day:
‘I had an interview for a promotion today and tbh I feel like shit about it. Cheer me up with your interview horror stories.’
These top replies likely didn’t get the job…