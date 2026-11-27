Round Ups r/AskUK work

Job interviews can be stressful at the best of times. You’ve likely prepared a presentation, double-checked your CV, and then there’s the tricky matter of impressing the interviewer.

Most interviews are never that bad though. However some can be amusingly diabolical. Reddit user u/miowiamagrapegod wanted to hear about these experiences after having a rough day:

‘I had an interview for a promotion today and tbh I feel like shit about it. Cheer me up with your interview horror stories.’

These top replies likely didn’t get the job…

1. ‘Shit myself. ‘The interviewer mentioned they lost their sense of smell due to Covid during the initial 2-minute small talk section of the interview. I thought it would be safe to fart and shit myself profusely instead. The interviewer didn’t notice but I travelled home on the train with my arse caked in shite.’

-Good_Inevitable_6409

2. ‘It was a video interview with an American company. The recruitment lady was an absolute C*NT who consistently interrupted me when I was answering her questions and gave me a look of disgust after I had finished after talking and just kept saying “okaaaaaaay”. ‘So about half way through I just said she was very rude and told her to stick the job up her arse. Dodged a bullet I think.’

-Aggravating_Cook3781

3. ‘I was 15 mins late and cried twice. Almost walked into the door leaving….heard nothing after but it was 9m ago so I’m guessing I didn’t get it’

-numerousimoress

4. ‘Getting told I was only being interviewed because they were wondering why someone as clearly unsuitable as me would apply for the job.’

-Mission-Raccoon979

5. ‘I sat in the interviewer’s chair when they told me to take a seat, in my defence nobody had sat down yet. When he told me to move out of his chair I laughed and said “You didn’t tell me not to sit there”. Thought it would break the ice but it just pissed him off instead, didn’t get the job’

-WitchyWoo9

6. ‘Turned up, having prepared a detailed presentation to deliver on top of the interview, only to find the business was conducting a major round of redundancies. ‘I had to sit in the middle of an office that was a state of shock, with people crying and arguing, for an hour before they told me there was no interview because the role had just been cut.’

-dazzlerdeej

7. ‘Interviewed for a job at a garden centre and they asked why I left my last job, and I told them I didn’t enjoy being a waiter. ‘Turns out I was unknowingly interviewing for a job at the café within the garden centre.’

-Volkhari

8. ‘I once ended a brutal Teams interview by saying love you bye from pure muscle memory. ‘Three senior managers stared in frozen silence while I frantically mashed the red leave button. My brain had defaulted to finishing calls with my mum. Whatever happened today prob looks mild compared to that total panic rn.’

-Appropriate-Act1576