US donald trump Iran thanksgiving
Donald Trump had a message for the troops on Thanksgiving and it was just as inspirational as you’d imagine it would be
It’s Thanksgiving in America – huzzah! – and as American’s commander in chief, Donald Trump naturally had a word or two for American’s military, not least the ones he deployed on his apparently endless war on Iran.
And no matter how inadequate you think his words are going to be – trust us – they are even worse than that.
Trump to Deployed Service Members: You’re going to continue that deployment and we have victory at hand. It’s going to be—whenever sort of—whenever I want it to be, to be honest. https://t.co/hHGtZuy1fi
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2026
Thank you for your extraordinary words, Mr President!
Source @Acyn