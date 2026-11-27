US donald trump Iran thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving in America – huzzah! – and as American’s commander in chief, Donald Trump naturally had a word or two for American’s military, not least the ones he deployed on his apparently endless war on Iran.

And no matter how inadequate you think his words are going to be – trust us – they are even worse than that.

Trump to Deployed Service Members: You’re going to continue that deployment and we have victory at hand. It’s going to be—whenever sort of—whenever I want it to be, to be honest. https://t.co/hHGtZuy1fi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2026

Thank you for your extraordinary words, Mr President!

1. The dude just cannot stop being an asshole. That’s all he is, all the fucking time. They’re like, “Hey, say something nice about the troops on Thanksgiving,” and instead, it’s just an endless stream of verbal vomit coming out of his asshole mouth. https://t.co/8Wv6k3K8WN — Chad Scott (@cpscott16) November 26, 2026

3. On this Thanksgiving, let’s all give thanks that this worthless fucking piece of shit cannot possibly live much longer. https://t.co/wl9ffmS5s5 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 27, 2026

4. What a comforting message to troops on Thanksgiving. — shelby (@thetrueshelby) November 26, 2026

6. Look at his hair… https://t.co/kX5nGcti3s — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 26, 2026

7. “We shall fight them on the beaches. We shall fight them on the landing grounds. And we shall never surrender, unless, frankly, I decide we're going to surrender, which would actually be a tremendous victory.” — Nigel (@NigelCarreiro) November 26, 2026

8. What a terrible message. https://t.co/8euzOQJliU — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) November 27, 2026

9. This is a speech you give to troops if you think they are bunch of suckers and losers. He has a complete and total disregard for the health and welfare of our service members and their families. https://t.co/vwk5DjknJJ — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) November 27, 2026

10. I hope every service member and family just heard what this bloated gasbag just said Your family members are currently deployed and in harms way on the whim of a dementia addled lunatic who fancies himself a dictator — Wandering (@Wander626) November 26, 2026

11. I have watched this f*cker say that the Iran War will be over "whenever I want it to be" over and over. He's said it a dozen times. I will never understand why Americans aren't FURIOUS at how casually he views the lives of our soldiers. END IT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/msCF8AYgw2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 27, 2026

Source @Acyn