Celebrity bob geldof ricky gervais

As regular visitors to these pages we know, we do love a good takedown.

And this one was already up there among our favourites – Ricky Gervais and Bob Geldof on an episode of BBC1’s The One Show back in the day.

Geldof presumably knew a little of what he was getting into and Gervais didn’t disappoint (if disappoint is the right word here), with exchanges like this.

Burn pic.twitter.com/PhRuuZ1ZyV — The Ricky Gervais Clips (@gervaisclips) November 25, 2024

But that’s not why we’re here. This is why we’re here, another Gervais gag at the expense of his fellow guest which was already good the camera operator’s A++ timing elevated it directly into the hall of fame.

Love or hate Ricky Gervais, this dig at Bob Geldof is gold.pic.twitter.com/l8n9AfYnaL — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 26, 2024

Impeccable comic timing!

Don’t wind Geldof up….on a Monday !!! — Rick clegg (@cleggzitt) November 25, 2024

Ricky’s laugh gets me every time. — Jeff Hojnacki (@wjeffryh) November 25, 2024

Geldof’s face Just imagine coming to a TV programme unsuspectingly and meeting Gervais. Final boss. — TE᙭TᖇOᐯEᖇT (@textrovert05) November 25, 2024

To conclude …

The timing of the camera pan is spot on. — Dominic Trout (@dominic_trout) November 26, 2024

And this.

The look on Geldof’s face https://t.co/b0Z4i0tZGr — Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) November 26, 2024

Source @SueTaylor_