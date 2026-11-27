People are sharing the phrases they say that totally give away how old they are – 17 properly telltales signs
By its nature, slang changes all the time. What was hip and cool to one generation will seem cringe and cheugy to the next. So it goes.
But which words are in vogue? Which words reveal you’re a chopped unc? Reddit user u/Competitive-Tea7833 wanted to find out, so they put the following question to r/AskUK:
‘Whilst I am familiar with the word ‘Disco’, whenever my parents say it, it just reminds me that they were from a different time, lol.
‘For me, my nieces and nephews laugh at me whenever the term ‘wicked’ slips out. Probably laughing about how old I am.’
Here are the top phrases that aren’t down with the kids…