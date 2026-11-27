Round Ups r/AskReddit

By its nature, slang changes all the time. What was hip and cool to one generation will seem cringe and cheugy to the next. So it goes.

But which words are in vogue? Which words reveal you’re a chopped unc? Reddit user u/Competitive-Tea7833 wanted to find out, so they put the following question to r/AskUK:

‘Whilst I am familiar with the word ‘Disco’, whenever my parents say it, it just reminds me that they were from a different time, lol. ‘For me, my nieces and nephews laugh at me whenever the term ‘wicked’ slips out. Probably laughing about how old I am.’

Here are the top phrases that aren’t down with the kids…

1. ‘Millennium Dome’

-WonFriendsWithSalad

2. ‘At least once or twice a week, my brain randomly makes me sing “What is love? Baby don’t hurt me. Don’t hurt me no more.” If I do it in earshot of anyone else, it’s game over.’

-witchestoscarebairns

3. ‘I sometimes slip out a tidy “Booyakasha.” when I have aced something.’

-BusyBeeBridgette

4. ‘“Going to the pictures” instead of “cinema”’

-No_Election_1123

5. ‘I don’t need to say anything. The sound of snapping twigs when I stand up is enough.’

–thisname-

6. ‘I have always and still do call “sun cream” sun tan lotion.’

-TapeDeckSlick

7. ‘I still call starburst opal fruits much to the annoyance of my kids’

-happycrazytired

8. ‘I have heard myself saying more than once “I prefer the original” when I hear a modern version of a song’

-Chipcobandtea