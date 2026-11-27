People who swore they’d never turn into their parents have been sharing the ways they’ve done just that – 23 awfully fuddy-duddy habits
One minute you’re an unspeakably cool person, intent on smashing the system and utterly convinced you’ll never be like the older generations.
Then you hit 40, purchase a sensible waterproof jacket, and start becoming obsessed with the birds in your garden, just like your mum and dad. It happens to us all.
Over on the AskReddit page, user freedone23 posed this question…
‘Millennials who swore they’d never turn into their parents, what’s the first thing you caught yourself doing that proved you wrong?’
And people who have realised their folks were right all along shared their examples, like these…