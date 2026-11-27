Life r/AskReddit

One minute you’re an unspeakably cool person, intent on smashing the system and utterly convinced you’ll never be like the older generations.

Then you hit 40, purchase a sensible waterproof jacket, and start becoming obsessed with the birds in your garden, just like your mum and dad. It happens to us all.

Over on the AskReddit page, user freedone23 posed this question…

‘Millennials who swore they’d never turn into their parents, what’s the first thing you caught yourself doing that proved you wrong?’

And people who have realised their folks were right all along shared their examples, like these…

1. ‘Getting progressively less tolerant of oblivious people in the supermarket. Used to not understand it but now I’m weeks away from yelling at people in public.’

–Zestyclose-Tough7451

2. ‘”We needed this rain.”‘

–FeanorsFavorite

3. ‘As a child I swore I would never rush to clean my apartment or house top to bottom before guests arrived as my parents did. ‘I now clean my house top to bottom before guests arrive.’

–P0rtal2

4. ‘I constantly make the same jokes my dad did. ‘The one I hear myself saying most often is something like “there’s some yoghurt if you want it, actually there’s yoghurt whether you want it or not.”‘

–Fine_Cress_649

5. ‘I’ve found it’s fun to act dorky in public from time to time. I felt ashamed every time my late father did and now I’m that guy. Damn I miss him.’

–iwillneverletyouknow

6. ‘Standing at the back window of my dad’s house, with my hands on my hips, stating “I haven’t seen the gold finches at your feeder recently, perhaps we should grab some more of those sunflower seeds they like?”‘

–javajunkie10

7. ‘Bird watching just comes for you out of nowhere. One minute they’re just birds, the next you’re spending £££s on wild bird feed. They aren’t even my birds! Those are public birds I’m feeding!’

–Limp-Recognition1051

8. ‘I have a really hard time saying no to stuff and people, but them I end up doing things I did not want to and being miserable about it, while making everyone around miserable about it as well. ‘Just. Like. Mom.’

–dudurossetto

9. ‘Saw my mom cleaning a wall once and thought, thats so weird, I will never be crazy enough to clean a wall. ‘But if a wall is dirty I will clean it.’

–mortokes

10. ‘Buying a favourite clothing item in multiple colours. Sorry I made fun of you, mom. I am you now.’

–5pens

11. ‘Got progressively less tolerant of people’s lack of attention to, and care for, their surroundings. Just walking around in blissful ignorance as their dog shits in the middle of the path.’

–inevitable_dave