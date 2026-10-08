Someone asked about ‘the best British English words that Americans can’t understand’ – 22 phrases that sound like pure poppycock in the US
As any Brit who has visited the States will know, the only real similarity between our countries is that we speak the same language. And, as it turns out, we barely do that.
They’ve been discussing the phrases that don’t translate across the Atlantic on the NoStupidQuestions subreddit after user kulisek_pj asked this…
What is the best British English word that Americans can’t understand?
‘Are there any? A bonnet, maybe? Or slim?
Lots of folks, from both sides of the pond, chipped in with examples, like these…