Someone asked about ‘the best British English words that Americans can’t understand’ – 22 phrases that sound like pure poppycock in the US

Life r/nostupidquestions

As any Brit who has visited the States will know, the only real similarity between our countries is that we speak the same language. And, as it turns out, we barely do that.

They’ve been discussing the phrases that don’t translate across the Atlantic on the NoStupidQuestions subreddit after user kulisek_pj asked this…

What is the best British English word that Americans can’t understand? ‘Are there any? A bonnet, maybe? Or slim?

Lots of folks, from both sides of the pond, chipped in with examples, like these…

1. ‘Mardy. Perfectly normal word here and somehow sounds completely made up the second you say it to an American.’

–thebullwire

2. ‘Bellend.’

–blamordeganis

3. ‘‘Ta’ is the one. Tiny word, somehow does the job of a full thank you.’

–trackowner

4. ‘Socialism. They think it’s the same as Communism.’

–Mother_Composer_6069

5. ‘Gobshite.’

–PoetryExtension6256

6. ‘I’d suspect “quim” – knowing what it means, it’s always hilarious to see it crop up in American media (Venture Brothers and the first Avengers movie come to mind. Damn does Loki have a mouth on him!).’

–HollowShel

7. ‘Americans can’t understand the saying ‘couldn’t care less’. Infuriating.’

–jimbranningstuntman

8. ‘Bollocks. Can be used in many scenarios. Very useful word.’

–Billstickers699

9. ‘Something cricket related. Wicket, Stumped, Long-on, silly point, slip, deep backwards square leg, deep backwards point, mid on, slog sweep, cover drive, yorker, googly.’

–No-Disk5588

10. ‘Momentarily. In the UK it means FOR a moment. In the US it means IN a moment. World of difference. E.g. the car will be here momentarily.’

–yellowsubmarine45

11. ‘Probably got to be a dialectic word like croggy, blarting or nesh.’

–SheriffOfNothing