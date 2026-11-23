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Fox News host Laura Ingraham says historians will still be writing about Trump 100 years from now but it was not the flex she thought it was
Fox News has finally seen the light. They just don’t know it yet.
In what passes as the only possible way Fox News can actually state the truth about Donald Trump, host Laura Ingraham editorialized about the President’s recent trip overseas and subsequent press conference back on American soil as historic.
Here is her closing thesis statement:
Ingraham: A hundred years from now, Trump’s critics will all be forgotten. But historians will still be writing volume, after volume, after volume about the fascinating age of Trump https://t.co/B0ehjkyAgI
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2026
Whether she knows it or not, Ingraham finally struck a chord across the aisle.
Everyone Twitter agreed with her.
Just not in the way she expected.