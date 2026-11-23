News donald trump Fox News Laura Ingraham

Fox News has finally seen the light. They just don’t know it yet.

In what passes as the only possible way Fox News can actually state the truth about Donald Trump, host Laura Ingraham editorialized about the President’s recent trip overseas and subsequent press conference back on American soil as historic.

Here is her closing thesis statement:

Ingraham: A hundred years from now, Trump’s critics will all be forgotten. But historians will still be writing volume, after volume, after volume about the fascinating age of Trump https://t.co/B0ehjkyAgI — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2026

Whether she knows it or not, Ingraham finally struck a chord across the aisle.

Everyone Twitter agreed with her.

Just not in the way she expected.

1. The same way they still write books about Hitler. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 21, 2026

2. If she means books about "how did the greatest and most powerful democracy in history lose its mind for 10 years and destroy many of its own magnificent achievements because of a weird cult around a failed casino boss and real estate hustler," then yes, she has a point. https://t.co/CkA9GYkF4i — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 21, 2026

3. That is true. About how he was the worst president in history by far, with future generations wondering how the people who voted for him could be so reckless. https://t.co/LdT4vfpytD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2026

5. It's true Trump will be remembered. He'll be remembered as the worst President in American history. — Hoover (@Hoover5454) November 21, 2026

6. In psychology textbooks and course case stidies. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) November 21, 2026

7. Yep. Historians will write about Trump like they do about Hitler — as a warning Except you'll be a footnote, Laura -along with all the shameless enabling lickspittles But don't worry. We won't forget you now. We won't let you wash the shame off as much as you will try — Tara Devlin 🇺🇦❤️💪 (@REALTaraDevlin) November 21, 2026

8. Volume 1. How a television show convinced the American people that a con man was a businessman. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) November 21, 2026